We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises
2020-06-26 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Price Under Pressure, Eyes Support
2020-06-25 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia-Pacific Stocks Set to Fall on Virus Concern; Crude Oil Prices Tumble
2020-06-25 01:00:00
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-24 11:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-25 15:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-24 21:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Eyes Resistance, Stocks May Wobble on Virus Woes, US-HK Bill
2020-06-26 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: 2012 High Back on Radar, RSI Eyes Overbought Zone
2020-06-26 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Under Pressure Again
2020-06-25 08:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rates at the Mercy of US Trade Talks
2020-06-25 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
2020-06-24 18:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • A macro forex trading guide exploring the US-Canada relationship and how to trade the Canadian Dollar through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/dF51UMcGFC https://t.co/L9Mt1Twpqd
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.88% Gold: -0.12% Silver: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Ni7ch0bv8S
  • The Core-Perimeter trading model helps traders understand interactions between global economies, helping to trade the assets embedded in these relationships. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/oOYLT62iNn https://t.co/7XetSUZvsk
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rIl0tGtaGE
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.23%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 65.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gSEHVuuUru
  • Australia's Victoria State has 30 new #COVID19 cases over 24 hours -BBG
  • New Zealand Treasury lowers peak jobless forecast to 9% in 3Q from 10% -BBG $NZDUSD
  • The US Dollar could appreciate as investors fear rising cases of the coronavirus. Will this propel USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP and USD/MYR higher on average? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/2rj2BnIXXz https://t.co/sVJCvSRPfi
  • The S&P 500 and DAX 30 may rise based on signals from IG Client Sentiment. Will the Dow Jones follow? Should prices rise swiftly, bearish technical warning signs risk emerging. Get your #DAX market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/5fHaWHtbXs https://t.co/YSqygterZd
  • The US Dollar tests key resistance against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit. This is as the downtrend in USD/PHP holds, will USD/IDR break higher? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Bp1j12k1jN https://t.co/5HPBd0vMnU
S&P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises

S&P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises

2020-06-26 03:00:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, Dollar, EURUSD Points:

  • With the S&P 500 leading risk trends to the cusp of a critical technical breakdown, sentiment held the line with a notable bounce in favor of complacency
  • Cases of coronavirus infections in the US have hit a record high which poses a sustained risk to broad risk trends and potentially even a Dollar-specific fear
  • Financial concerns have swelled with the Fed’s bank stress tests restricting stock buybacks and the IMF’s stability report warning market shave disconnected from value

Risk Trends Refuse to Slip Confirm a Bearish Collapse

Heading into Thursday’s trading session, there was serious speculative question hanging in the air: would the prevalence of COVID headlines and warnings over the intensity of the global recession finally tip the S&P 500 and other risk-leaning benchmarks into a clear bear trend? Through Thursday’s close, we would find that though there was unmistakable concern throughout the system, the spark for a self-consuming sentiment move would not be struck. Though my preferred measure of conviction is the correlation across key sentiment assets, the broad US equity index remains a good superficial benchmark of its own. The 200-day moving average around 3,020 remains my next key line in the sand.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 1% 0%
Weekly 0% -4% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of the S&P 500 with 50 and 200-Day Moving Average and 50-Day Disparity (Daily Chart)

S&amp;P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

With yet another critical tipping point threatened and avoided, I am reminded that market conditions continue to exert a material lack of conviction. This is true for a lack of commitment for unbridled risk appetite as much as it is for a systemic deleveraging. While direction is an important qualifier for those looking to place trend trades, the lack of conviction can lead to a market consideration of its own. When trends fail to exert themselves and breakouts cannot earn follow through, conditions naturally support congestion. In that spirit, I polled Twitter to see what time frame charts traders preferred. There was a clear skew towards shorter durations with ‘hourly and lower’ periodicity capturing the majority at 34 percent of the vote.

Twitter Poll Asking Participants Preferred Chart Time Frame

S&amp;P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises

Poll from Twitter.com, @JohnKicklighter

Financial Warnings Go Unheeded

Despite the check higher in speculative assets this past session, the fundamentals continued to take a material slide in the opposite direction. Following on the back of Wednesday’s sharp downgrade in global growth forecasts from the IMF (from a -3.0 to -4.9 percent projected 2020 contraction), we were met with additional reminders of the economic hardship at hand. The US reported another 1.5 million claims for unemployment benefits this past week, building on a serious concern over the resurgence of coronavirus effects.

Table of Major Economies and Regions Growth Forecasts from IMF’s WEO

S&amp;P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises

Tables from IMF

On the back of their growth forecast, the IMF released its Global Financial Stability report Thursday; and the results were far from encouraging. The most remarkable statement from their synopsis for me was “…a disconnect between financial markets and the evolution of the real economy has emerged, a vulnerability that could pose a threat to the recovery should investor risk appetite fade.” In essence, the collective moral hazard is a critical structure of our stability and stabilizing factors like central bank stimulus are increasingly vital our fragile backdrop. Speaking of stimulus, the Fed’s bank stress test didn’t unleash any restricted sense of enthusiasm. The authority announced the United States’ largest banks would have to cap dividends and halt buybacks through the third quarter with some participants to its evaluations facing risk should a ‘U-shaped’ or ‘W-shaped’ recovery take place for the economy.

Chart of S&P 500 Over ‘Risk-Reward’ Index (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg

Another theme of systemic influence that has drawn more concern than repricing in the markets is the state of the pandemic. Globally, the cases of positive COVID-19 tests is just off a record high, but the headlines have focused in on the infections in the United States. The number of new cases in the US hit a record high through the 24th with a number of states reporting a significant increase in cases.

Graph of US Cases of Coronavirus (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises

Chart from Google with Data from Wikipedia

What I’m Watching Through Friday’s Trading Session

Heading into the final trading session of the week, there are a few noteworthy pieces of scheduled event risk on tap. In particular, I will take account of the personal income and spending figures from the US. This is an important growth-related update from the largest collective force of growth in the world (the US consumer). That said, the most reasonable market-moving potential matter on my radar remains the focus on the pandemic. This past session, Texas – previously resistant to shutting down – suspended its reopening as the Governor warned hospitals were being overwhelmed. Even if the federal government has not intention of shutting down the economy a second tie, the local governments, businesses and American citizens will respond. In this vein, Apple (the world’s largest publicly-traded company) shut another 14 of its locations in Florida to bring the national tally up to 32.

Chart of Google Search Ranking for ‘Second Week’ (Weekly)

S&amp;P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises

Chart Created on Google Trends

A second wave of the pandemic is a matter for global risk trends, but given the focus on the rise in cases in the United States specifically (at least in the headlines); there may also be a material impact on the Dollar and US assets relative to their global counterparts. Thus far, the Greenback maintains a strong negative relationship to risk assets like the S&P 500, but that may change if we continue to pass over on a clear risk trend. Mind EURUSD and the other Dollar majors through Friday and beyond.

Chart of EURUSD with 50-Day Moving Average (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading
S&P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading
2020-06-25 00:51:00
S&P 500 Works Its Way into Breakout Range, Dollar Slide Persists After Trade Gaff
S&P 500 Works Its Way into Breakout Range, Dollar Slide Persists After Trade Gaff
2020-06-24 03:46:00
Dollar's Breakout Collapses, Nasdaq Hits Record High as General Risk Flounders
Dollar's Breakout Collapses, Nasdaq Hits Record High as General Risk Flounders
2020-06-23 03:30:00
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-22 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.