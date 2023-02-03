FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Jan 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,857.90.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.89% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BULLISH
|9.26%
|90.74%
-34.98% Daily
-44.03% Weekly
11.91% Daily
12.89% Weekly
4.91% Daily
3.18% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 9.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 9.80 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Jan 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,857.90. The number of traders net-long is 34.98% lower than yesterday and 44.03% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.91% higher than yesterday and 12.89% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
