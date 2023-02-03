 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
EURUSD Gains As Eurozone Data Show Modest Return To Growth
2023-02-03 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
WTI Oil Update: Delicately Poised Ahead of NFP Release
2023-02-03 10:32:36
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump in the Face of Fed, ECB and BoE Hikes. Lower WTI?
2023-02-03 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow Conspicuously Lags S&P 500 and Nasdaq, Dollar Rebounds Ahead of NFPs
2023-02-02 23:00:12
Nasdaq 100 Capsizes After Finally Overcoming 200-Day SMA, Beware More Volatility
2023-01-30 21:00:38
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD on the Precipice
2023-02-03 09:00:51
Gold Prices (XAU) Retreat from Recent High, Silver (XAG) Follows Suit
2023-02-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2023-02-02 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
USD/JPY Post FOMC: Fading Recession Perceptions See Moderate USDJPY Move
2023-02-02 11:19:37
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Scans 130 Ahead of Fed
2023-02-01 08:58:26
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Jan 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,857.90.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.89% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
FTSE 100BULLISH9.26%90.74%

-34.98% Daily

-44.03% Weekly

11.91% Daily

12.89% Weekly

4.91% Daily

3.18% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 9.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 9.80 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Jan 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,857.90. The number of traders net-long is 34.98% lower than yesterday and 44.03% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.91% higher than yesterday and 12.89% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

