EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Feb 10 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Euro Weekly Outlook: Awaiting EU Talks With UK, CPI and Jobs Data
2020-03-01 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Finally On the Move
2020-02-29 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Gold Price Holds Near Yearly High Amid Growing Bets for Fed Rate Cut
2020-02-29 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Commodity Falls Deeper into Bear Market
2020-02-28 21:45:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-28 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks and the #Coronavirus affecting markets in the week ahead - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • RT @BloombergAsia: BREAKING: North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile, according to a text message from South Korea’s defense mi…
  • BREAKING: North Korea fired 2 projectiles toward the East Sea, according to Yonhap
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks and the #Coronavirus affecting markets in the week ahead - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/4:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/WDi2m8a1GH
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.08% Silver: 1.80% Gold: 0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EmDdewGFS9
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LBxKlxTgO4
  • LIVE NOW: Join DailyFX Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the outlook for the financial markets in the week ahead! https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267
  • Why do you require consistency in trading and why does it matter? Find out: https://t.co/f4y1FOOZnM #tradingstyle https://t.co/5MFSfi08GV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.63%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 77.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/s0WQCGwSp0
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Feb 10 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07.

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Feb 10 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07.

2020-03-02 01:23:00
Research, Research Team

2020-03-02 01:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 47.92% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/CHF

BEARISH

90.12%

9.88%

3.64% Daily

-13.80% Weekly

0.00% Daily

-47.92% Weekly

3.27% Daily

-19.04% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 90.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 9.12 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Feb 10 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07. The number of traders net-long is 3.64% higher than yesterday and 13.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 47.92% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2020-02-28 01:23:00
2020-02-27 17:23:00
2020-02-24 17:23:00
2020-02-24 15:23:00
