EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Feb 10 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 47.92% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
90.12%
9.88%
3.64% Daily
-13.80% Weekly
0.00% Daily
-47.92% Weekly
3.27% Daily
-19.04% Weekly
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 90.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 9.12 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Feb 10 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07. The number of traders net-long is 3.64% higher than yesterday and 13.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 47.92% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
