EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Setting the Stage for a Drop to 1.05?
2019-09-26 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/MXN
2019-09-25 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
2019-09-25 10:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 03, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 111.08.
2019-09-26 01:23:00
US Dollar Soars on Trump Trade Comment, House Sales. Yen May Fall
2019-09-25 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
News
Post-FOMC Gold Price Rally Unravels Amid Less-Dovish Fed Rhetoric
2019-09-26 00:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: ETF Holdings Slip as XAGUSD Price Fades
2019-09-25 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
News
Oil Price Targets: Crude Collapses after Failed Breakout– WTI Levels
2019-09-25 18:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More
2019-09-25 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
Real Time News
  • The $USD may rise against Emerging Market and #ASEAN currencies after US-China trade hopes faded, risking regional capital outflows. Meanwhile, the Philippine Peso awaits an anticipated rate cut. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3c50wSEuUT https://t.co/QdT1shG5IP
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.54% Gold: 0.36% Oil - US Crude: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uRFVMFUvzj
  • RBNZ's Orr: Unconventional policy unlikely, remiss not to be prepared #NZDUSD #RBNZ -BBG
  • RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr: Cumulative impact of cut is working through the economy #NZDUUSD #RBNZ -BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ESrnwnbuWB
  • #ASX200 proves yet again that bulls don't keep their nerve long above an important trading range whose fate could be important into month-end. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aus200/2019/09/26/ASX-200-Retreats-Quickly-To-Key-Trading-Range-May-Be-Topping-Out-.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.24%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iSKEUNmcsG
  • The $AUD has been mired in a sell-off for some time now, setting fresh decade-lows in early-August around the .6700 handle. Get your technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/Fz9cu56Fu3 https://t.co/2awGD65LVN
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 03, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 111.08. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/emdgnp1Sie
  • China sets the Yuan reference rate at 7.0729 against the US Dollar versus 7.0948 expected and compared to 7.0724 on Wednesday #USDCNY #PBOC -BBG
2019-09-26 01:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 03 when USD/JPY traded near 111.08, price has moved 3.00% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.24% lower than yesterday and 3.92% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.53% higher than yesterday and 6.77% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 03, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 111.08. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

