News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Rebounds Despite Dovish Slide, Retail Sales and UMich Top Events Friday
2021-07-16 03:00:00
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-16 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-16 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Under Fire, US Retail and Consumer Trends Data Eyed
2021-07-16 07:06:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-16 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-15 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: XAU and XAG Trading Bias is Lower
2021-07-16 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: US Retail Sales, University of Michigan Sentiment in Focus
2021-07-16 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
2021-07-16 13:30:00
UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000
2021-07-16 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.62% Oil - US Crude: -1.33% Silver: -1.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nRyx5XvMdC
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Prel (JUL) Actual: 2.9% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-16
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Prel (JUL) Actual: 4.8% Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-16
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (MAY) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-16
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Consumer Sentiment Prel (JUL) Actual: 80.8 Expected: 86.5 Previous: 85.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-16
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.70%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vyEsB8OeGk
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.20% Gold: -0.29% Silver: -1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zQAQd0TZJT
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Prel (JUL) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-16
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Prel (JUL) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-16
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (MAY) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-16
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: XAU and XAG Trading Bias is Lower

Gold Price & Silver Outlook: XAU and XAG Trading Bias is Lower

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold/Silver Price Technical Outlook

  • Gold set up to pull back from around the 200-day
  • Silver price action is outright bearish-looking

Gold Price & Silver Outlook: XAU and XAG Look Set to Decline

Gold has been steadily rising despite the dollar maintaining a bid, which is a somewhat of a bullish sign. However, the 200-day and further dollar strength may derail the bounce. The rise in price has carved out a wedge formation that in the context of a bounce off a low indicates that a decline could set in quickly if the underside trend-line of the pattern is broken.

The pent up pressure from the narrowing price action could very well lead to a squeeze higher. What matters is which side of the formation is breached. If the underside trend-line is broken, then look for gold to decline back towards the May 2019 trend-line, a threshold recently tested and held. This would be another very meaningful test for gold as a breakdown could send it much lower.

On the flip-side, should gold continue to funnel higher, it may get some separation from the 200-day and rally towards a nearly 1-year long trend-line.

The bottom line is, there is a decent looking ascending wedge off the low to watch and is seen as likely to spark a breakout one way or the other.

Advertisement

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily chart

Gold 4-hr Chart

gold 4-hr chart

Gold Charts by TradingView

Silver appears outright bearish at this juncture, much more so than gold. The mid-June plunge after the Fed meeting has sparked little buying interest and lead to a sideways meander. This type of price action following a strong move typically indicates there will be some level of follow-through to come.

The 200-day MA has helped keep a floor in during this congestion period that has taken on the shape of a bear-flag. There is some additional support not far below at a trend-line extending over from November. This line is also in confluence with the low of the recent range at 25.52.

This makes for an interesting set-up.

With price action indicating another leg lower and another meaningful level of support nearby, we could see a relatively explosive move lower if support breaks. We will want to pay close attention to how things play out at support (should it reach it) as it could also end the bout of weakness quickly if a strong reaction develops.

For now, running with a downward bias, and that bias could either strengthen significantly or be thwarted upon the testing of another major level of support.

Silver Daily Chart

silver daily chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
2021-07-16 13:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Deeper Setbacks Emerging - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Deeper Setbacks Emerging - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-07-15 18:50:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into Trend Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into Trend Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-07-15 17:40:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2021-07-15 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Silver
Mixed