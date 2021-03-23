News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Holds Range Amid Covid-19 Third Wave Fears
2021-03-23 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-22 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Poised to Move Soon, Silver in Position to Trade Lower
2021-03-23 13:00:00
Silver, Gold Prices Fall With Chinese Stocks as US Dollar Gains. Where to Next?
2021-03-23 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slipping After UK Unemployment Data
2021-03-23 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Bostic: - Stimulus is "not forever," once it flows through economy it may be easier to read inflation signals - Inflation is something to keep an eye on, but do not think it will return to the dynamics seen in the 1970s - Expect inflation increase to be temporary #Fed $USD
  • NZDUSD (purple) has posted a distinct technical break of a fairly clear H&S pattern, but I'm watching $AUDUSD now. The two pairs have a +0.90 correlation coefficient (very strongly positive) and has yet to break its own 'neckline'. Divergence or will one side yield? https://t.co/cJFqOUVtge
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.67% Silver: -1.89% Oil - US Crude: -2.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6XkkymuHZ9
  • $NZDJPY is combining the big tumble from the Kiwi and the Yen crosses generally under pressure. Biggest daily drop since March 18, 2020. Threatening to break the 50-day moving average after its trendline breach https://t.co/1pZii7E8UD
  • $Gold still working on a support hold around the 38.2 of the 2018-2020 major move. Been very range-bound of late. short-term, testing a big spot of resistance at the 2021 bearish trendline - support showing around the Fibo retracement ~1725 $GC $GLD https://t.co/Q65tum39mq https://t.co/5HeCjNcmvF
  • 🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (FEB) Actual: -18.2% Expected: -6.5% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.44%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 71.91%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qj2fs1WZyF
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bostic Speech due at 14:10 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-23
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.34% Silver: -1.66% Oil - US Crude: -3.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RjNavilPqX
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (FEB) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -6.5% Previous: 4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-23
Gold Price Poised to Move Soon, Silver in Position to Trade Lower

Gold Price Poised to Move Soon, Silver in Position to Trade Lower

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold & Silver Price Technical Outlook

  • Gold is caught between a pair of trend-lines from varying angles
  • Silver is rolling over, in position to sell off with more authority
Advertisement

Gold Price Poised to Move Soon, Silver in Position to Trade Lower

Gold is currently stuck at a cross-road consisting of a downtrend line from early January and a near-term uptrend line from earlier in the month. The price action since the monthly low has been a choppy grind higher, which hints at the notion that it is a corrective play within the context of a downtrend.

If this is the case, then a move lower should begin soon. To validate this outlook a break below the lower trend-line needs to take shape, with a drop below the recent low (4-hr chart) under 1718 as ideal to confirm.

Should this develop, weakness will quickly bring back into play a larger crossroad of support via the May 2019 trend-line, 2020 horizontal line, and the underside trend-line from August.

Should we see the upward grind pick up momentum and clear the top-side trend-line it is currently poking above, then a larger recovery or better may be under way. Will need to keep an eye on how price action unfolds around the 1764 area for signs of whether it will turn from a prior source of support to resistance.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the GOLD Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold 4-hr Chart (crossroad)

gold 4-hr chart

Gold Daily Chart (big support below to watch)

gold daily chart

Gold Charts by TradingView

Silver is rolling over from a corrective pattern, and may be suggesting gold is about to do the same. It broke the underside trend-line and carved out a lower-low that has the monthly low at 24.95 in focus. The 200-day MA is running up around 24.54, which is in rough alignment with the yearly low at 24.06. A big spot from 24.95 down to 24.06. Should price fall into that zone we will want to keep an eye on how things play out; momentum build or fade back to the upside.

On the top-side to turn the increasingly bearish outlook positive, a break above the downtrend line and last week’s high at 26.31 is needed.

Silver 4-hr Chart (positioned for lower prices)

silver 4hr chart

Silver Daily Chart (watch support below on weakness)

silver daily chart

Silver Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Did USD/CAD Just Bottom? Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Did USD/CAD Just Bottom? Loonie Levels
2021-03-22 18:30:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Lines and Levels to Watch in Days Ahead
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Lines and Levels to Watch in Days Ahead
2021-03-22 13:00:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Plunges into Yearly Trend Support
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Plunges into Yearly Trend Support
2021-03-18 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Choppiness Continues Near Pandemic Trendlines - Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Forecast: Choppiness Continues Near Pandemic Trendlines - Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-03-18 16:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Silver
Mixed