EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
2021-01-05 12:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Braced for Georgia Senate Election Risk, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC - US Market Open
2021-01-05 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Testing Key Chart Support Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2021-01-05 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
December ISM Manufacturing PMI Strongly Beats Expectations
2021-01-05 15:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-05 14:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold 2021 Breakout- Is The Rally Real?
2021-01-05 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
British Pound Techs: GBP/USD Two-Year-Highs, GBP/JPY Wedge Break
2021-01-05 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
Real Time News
  • Video of today's webinar is ready to go -> https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2021/01/05/US-Dollar-USD-Price-Action-in-2021.html
  • Poll: I believe there is enormous risk of a market-wide financial bubble; and, so it seems, do many other large investors and institutions. It is better to be pragmatic in the markets rather than ideological though. So what are the best hedges as people keep trading 'risk on'?
  • Dollar index retreats as stocks edge towards session highs $DXY $USD https://t.co/vEXJzOiC7R
  • #Gold Price Outlook: Gold 2021 Breakout- Is The Rally Real? $XAUUSD Levels - https://t.co/xjHdlGHgez https://t.co/gyUAPhriF7
  • Gold slightly higher during trade, creeping back towards $2,000 $XAU $USD https://t.co/A9RxoBGE3J
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.58% Gold: 0.46% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tECQQAHU34
  • Get your Tuesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/q3fGMeqYng
  • Unlike other FX pairs, USD/MXN has yet to see meaningful volatility in the first trading days of 2021. Get your $USDMXN market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/lPpu2PSqtx https://t.co/m6OdRzWrYW
  • WTI putting in a strong session, up over 5%, and reaching $50 for the first time since last February $WTI $USD https://t.co/fZRrl5kwnx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.49%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9tlYv92rMQ
Gold Price Outlook: Gold 2021 Breakout- Is The Rally Real?

Gold Price Outlook: Gold 2021 Breakout- Is The Rally Real?

2021-01-05 19:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Gold prices have surged more than 2.6% into the 2021 open with a breakout in XAU/USD soaring to multi-week highs. The rally takes gold into the first major objective at Fibonacci resistance and we’re looking for inflection here in the coming days for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the gold weekly charts heading into the Georgia Senate run-off elections and US Non-Farm payrolls later this week. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that the XAU/USD, “recovery off confluence support is entering its third week and challenging the first lateral resistance level at 1849- watch the weekly close with respect to this threshold.” A topside breach into the close of the year fueled a rally into downtrend resistance at the 2011 high-week close / high-close at 1898-1909- this level is being challenged into the 2021 open with a breakout early in the week keeping the immediate focus higher in gold.

The rally is now approaching the first major resistance objective at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the August decline / November high at 1956/65- a breach / close above this threshold is needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable towards subsequent topside objectives at the 200% ext / high-week close at 2033/35. Weekly support now rests back at the yearly open at 1898 with a close below 1849 needed to once again threaten key support at 1763.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold price breakout is already approaching the first major resistance objective and the focus is on possible inflection off this threshold. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a test of 1956 – be on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of 1898 on pullbacks IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach here exposing the record high-week close. Stay nimble into the monthly open here with major event-risk likely to fuel increased volatility in the days ahead. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.28 (76.62% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are1.44% higher than yesterday and 4.82% lower from last week
  • Short positions are1.73% higher than yesterday and 39.89% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 8% 5%
Weekly -3% 41% 5%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Gold
Bullish