US Dollar Selling Persists, EUR/USD Nearing 1.20, GBP/JPY to Outperform
2020-11-30 10:30:00
Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit?
2020-11-28 10:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+
2020-11-30 00:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Gold Price Trading Below 200-day, Price Support; May be Wash-out Move
2020-11-30 12:00:00
Weekly Technical Gold Price Forecast: Bears Bring on Darkness
2020-11-29 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBPUSD Struggles Despite Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-30 09:36:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
2020-11-27 17:30:00
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+
2020-11-30 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Gold Price Trading Below 200-day, Price Support; May be Wash-out Move

Gold Price Trading Below 200-day, Price Support; May be Wash-out Move

2020-11-30 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Technical Outlook:

  • Gold trading below the 200-day MA & price support from 2011/12
  • Could this be a wash-out move before it turns around?
  • USD weakness hasn’t mattered, but that may change
Gold breaking support could be a wash-out move, watch USD

Gold traded below the 200-day SMA on Friday and is continuing its run of weakness to start the new week. The move lower also has support during the 2011/12 topping process getting breached. Could the sudden rush lower be a wash-out of weaker hands as price continues a corrective move in a bull market, or are we seeing the beginnings of a much larger top?

For now it appears to be too soon to call the August high the top, but it doesn’t mean it wasn’t. It’s just that tops tend to take some time to realize and lead to material declines. The generally bumpy price action since the August high hasn’t been overly aggressive to the downside. This bit of selling we are seeing in recent sessions though may be a wash-out move for sorts.

There is another level of support to watch here that could make up the bottom-side line of a bull-flag pattern that may later on help send gold much higher should it fully mature. But it will be important that gold holds here as it tests the bottom of the would-be pattern.

The correlation to the dollar has broken down significantly as both gold and the DXY are currently trading lower together. The 20-day correlation between gold and the DXY area a statistically significant 0.62, a reading that doesn’t often hold long before reverting back into negative territory.

But how will that play out? With the DXY probing below long-term support, we may see the USD’s influence on gold become a factor again and help push gold higher. It could of course play out in opposite fashion, or something in between. But do keep an eye right on gold as the DXY breaks big support at 91.74.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart (<200-day, price support; watch underside parallel)

Gold price daily chart

Gold Price Chart by TradingView

DXY Monthly Chart (dipping below long-term support)

DXY monthly chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

