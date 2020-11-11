Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Support Test Nearing

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Cycle Analysis: Implications for DXY, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-11 04:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails Resistance- Election Rally Over?
2020-11-10 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Gains May Be Overdone as Short-Term Risks Remain
2020-11-11 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Surge to 2-Month High on Vaccine Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
2020-11-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Outlook: Post Election Retail Positioning Analysis
2020-11-11 05:00:00
Dow Jones Propelled by Vaccine Hopes, Singapore Stocks at 5-Month High
2020-11-11 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Outlook: Post Election Retail Positioning Analysis
2020-11-11 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
2020-11-10 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Vaccine Hopes Lift GBP/USD and FTSE 100
2020-11-11 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
2020-11-10 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Extends Reversal Relative to Dow, Dollar Flounders after Election and Vaccine News
2020-11-11 06:15:00
Dow, Russell, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Equities Bifurcate on Covid News
2020-11-10 16:37:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.92% US 500: 0.64% Wall Street: 0.56% France 40: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BuaW0wnisS
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 14:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-11
  • Gold dipping lower (-1%), multi-month lows reside at 1848 Volumes also thinner today due to Veterans Day so moves can be exacerbated https://t.co/4ZCF84vsdS
  • $NZDUSD is already up 3.6 percent this week half way through. More impressive is the technical weight of resistance overhead around 72.50/75 as a 2020 wedge top, with 50% Fib of Jul 2017-Mar 2020 range and 38.2% Fib of Nov 2014-Mar 2020 range https://t.co/dcKnLuUzHv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.56%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6Pd4XQl4H4
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here: https://t.co/aVAzFypAg1 https://t.co/0A2rtck03y
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.65% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ayGg6bRglz
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 13:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-11
  • OPEC monthly report - sees 2020 world oil demand falling 9.75mbpd from prior forecast of 9.47mbpd - sees 2021 oil demand rising by 6.25mbpd from prior rise of 6.54mbpd
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-11
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Support Test Nearing

Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Support Test Nearing

2020-11-11 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price & Silver Technical Highlights:

  • Gold sitting on a minor level of support, break brings into play big support
  • Silver price action is choppy, but could be narrowing towards a wedge
Advertisement

Gold weakness could soon bring big support into play

Gold was kicked hard on Monday with the announcement of Pfizer’s progress for a coronavirus vaccine, and on that near-term support from late September at 1848 is under siege. It is has been difficult trying to get a handle on gold with its choppiness, but a test of a long-term support may help bring some clarity.

A drop below 1848 will bring into play levels from the 2011/12 topping process that gold hesitated at back in July before exploding to new record highs. It is also an area where the 200-day moving average happens to moving higher into; 1800 (+15/-15) is looking like a big spot right now.

A drop into support could forge a corrective low in the longer-term trend higher, while a breakdown below will leave the door open for further losses. Watch how price action behaves should we soon see a test take shape – a violent reversal or sudden surge will indicate a strong willingness by buyers to step in.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart (~1800 a big spot)

Gold price daily chart

Gold Price Chart by TradingView

Silver hasn’t been as weak as gold recently with it still well above the September low. There are some cross-currents in play as the price action is generally choppy and without directional cues. Overall, despite the two channels in opposing directions forming, price action is starting to wedge up a bit.

It isn’t the cleanest pattern with particularly great symmetry, but it does imply that at some juncture the narrowing range will lead to a breakout. For now, continue to stay on hold while clarity presents itself.

Silver Price Daily Chart (wedge could be forming)

Silver price daily chart

Silver Price Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Cycle Analysis: Implications for DXY, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Cycle Analysis: Implications for DXY, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-11 04:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails Resistance- Election Rally Over?
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails Resistance- Election Rally Over?
2020-11-10 18:00:00
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Analysis: Sharp Surge Changes Outlook
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Analysis: Sharp Surge Changes Outlook
2020-11-10 13:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, GBP/NZD, NZD/CHF
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, GBP/NZD, NZD/CHF
2020-11-10 03:00:00
Advertisement