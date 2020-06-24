We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Eyes Trend Top vs USD, EUR/CHF Rise May Flag Market Cheer
2020-06-24 07:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-24 11:35:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Market Mood Turns Sour
2020-06-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecast: Prices May Rise, Watch RSI
2020-06-24 03:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Breakout In for a Big Test
2020-06-24 12:30:00
Gold Price Extends Bullish Behavior in June to Mark Fresh 2020 High
2020-06-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upward Momentum Fading, FTSE Falling
2020-06-24 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.15% Silver: -1.22% Oil - US Crude: -1.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZcKeihkSEs
  • GBP/USD is pausing for breath after its advance earlier this week while the FTSE 100 index is down despite stock market rises on Wall Street and in Asia. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/48WQXRPPah https://t.co/mVUmYrGbFn
  • 🇧🇷 Business Confidence (JUN) Actual: 41.2 Previous: 34.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.71% Wall Street: -0.90% France 40: -1.71% Germany 30: -1.91% FTSE 100: -2.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/FTaBlOJj8J
  • IMF cuts global GDP forecast to -4.9% from -3% expected in April
  • 🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (APR) Actual: 0.2% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • US Dollar perking up for a change as risk sentiment softens. Higher gold prices has not simply been a softer USD story, lower real yields also a supportive factor NZD underperformance with the RBNZ beginning to jawbone (NZD TWI much higher than RBNZ forecast) https://t.co/OYH5TA7pZB
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (APR) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 SNB Quarterly Bulletin due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.17%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sYpXYDqF11
Gold Price Breakout In for a Big Test

Gold Price Breakout In for a Big Test

2020-06-24 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Technical Highlights:

  • Gold breaking out of range, big test at hand
  • Three peaks from 2011/12 to hurdle

Gold breaking out of range, big test at hand

Last week, gold was described as being boring, but that it was a good thing to be moving sideways because it meant it was building a solid base to rally from. With yesterday’s breakout, gold can has a shot at taking on a major hurdle from 2011/12.

Looking at three peaks formed during the topping sequence in 2011/12, there is a small, but strong zone from 1795 up to 1803. For spot gold to reach the 2011 high of 1920 it is the next barrier to focus on. It should not be surprising to see it struggle there, but perhaps it doesn’t. Which is why the two-month base from which gold is rallying from was a good thing despite it having been frustrating for short-term maneuvers. It may have helped build up enough power to push on through.

As long as the recent range breakout isn’t breached with authority the outlook will be viewed as bullish even if there is some initial struggles to cross 1800 with conviction. And if it does cross over the threshold then that major level of resistance will be viewed as a new level of support.

For now, running with a long bias until evidence comes in to the contrary. Silver is also lined up well as it has been a solid-looking trend since the March low. Watch for it to cross 18.38 to further along the trend towards 19.64, and possibly higher.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart (breaking out)

Gold price daily chart

Gold Price Weekly Chart (2011/12 peaks)

Gold price weekly chart

Gold Price Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CHF Price Outlook: Key Support Level in Focus
USD/CHF Price Outlook: Key Support Level in Focus
2020-06-24 09:35:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs
2020-06-23 15:30:00
EUR/JPY Price: Key Levels to Keep in Focus- Euro vs Japanese Yen Forecast
EUR/JPY Price: Key Levels to Keep in Focus- Euro vs Japanese Yen Forecast
2020-06-23 14:14:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.