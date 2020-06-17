We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD, JPY, CHF | Webinar
2020-06-16 12:00:00
EUR/USD – Top and Drop or Break From Typical Behavior?
2020-06-16 11:56:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Gap Higher on Stimulus Hopes, Waver as COVID Cases Rise
2020-06-17 04:00:00
Dow Jones, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Forecast: Turn Lower in Store?
2020-06-17 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – 'Boring' Price Action Is a Good Thing
2020-06-17 12:30:00
Gold Price Holds Steady as Fed Pledges to Purchase at 'Current Pace'
2020-06-17 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Bank of England Meeting
2020-06-17 08:00:00
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Reacts at Resistance
2020-06-16 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Real Time News
Gold Price Outlook – ‘Boring’ Price Action Is a Good Thing

2020-06-17 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Technical Highlights:

  • Gold continues to work on building a bigger base
  • Base is mature but could go on building for a few more weeks

Gold continues to work on building a bigger base

Gone hasn’t done a lot since last discussed a week ago, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. For short-term traders looking for volatility, yes, not ideal right now, but for bigger picture traders the ‘boring’ price action could be setting gold up for a stronger up-move when it’s ready to break out.

The base has been developing since the middle of April, which is a sufficient amount of time for a strong consolidation pattern to form and lead to a powerful move. But another few weeks could further bolster its ability to accelerate higher.

Since the trend began in mid-2018 there were two important bull-flags that developed during 2019 that lasted between 3-4 months. While the recent congestion isn’t taking on the shape of a bull-flag (horizontal), it is heading towards the length of time the prior resting periods lasted.

Any time now the pattern could break, with 1765 the highest level of the recent period needing to be crossed to get things moving along higher. The 1800 level could be a struggle to cross, but with the length of consolidation developing it may only prove to be a speed bump on perhaps what could be a run to a new record high over 1920. On the downside, the 1658 level needs to hold on a closing basis to keep the consolidation intact, else the risk of a downdraft will increase significantly.

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart (consolidation setting up for higher levels)

Gold price daily chart

Gold Price Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold
Mixed
