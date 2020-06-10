We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Meeting in Focus: Risks of EUR/USD Breakout With King Dollar Dethroned
2020-06-10 11:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: March High on Radar as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-06-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Oil & More: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-10 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, Dow and Gold: Markets Trading Into the FOMC
2020-06-10 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-10 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Churning Appears More Bullish Than Bearish
2020-06-10 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
2020-06-10 08:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.26% Gold: 0.54% Oil - US Crude: -2.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/u4JDDaEowC
  • GBP/USD is again challenging resistance at the 200-day moving average despite being technically overbought. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/bIBU0d5Kg3 https://t.co/3kCmaMQ9Er
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.18% FTSE 100: 0.14% Wall Street: -0.08% France 40: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KZb1lQuyWf
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 13:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • BoE's Bailey says financial sector much more resilient than before the global financial crisis $GBP
  • A quick dab on the throttle may see Tesla (TSLA) hit four figures ... currently @ $991...#tesla @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/tJHa6QWtOg
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate MoM Actual: -0.1% Expected: 0.0% Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate MoM Actual: -0.1% Expected: 0.0% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate YoY Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate YoY Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
Gold Price Churning Appears More Bullish Than Bearish

Gold Price Churning Appears More Bullish Than Bearish

2020-06-10 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Technical Highlights:

  • Gold churning sideways could set up a nice base
  • A drop below 1658 would undercut this notion

Gold churning sideways could set up a nice base

Recently gold hasn’t been a particularly friendly place for traders to be between its choppy price action and inability to rally despite a solid decline in the price of the Dollar vs most currencies. But this sideways price action may yet be setting gold up for another run, and in fact the longer the base the more bullish the move could be.

At the moment making this determination isn’t easy with risk still alive for price to decline and take out 1658, furthering along a bearish bias. However, the trend since 2018 is up and with that whenever gold has pulled back or moved sideways the price action has eventually resolved itself back in the direction of the path of least resistance.

For now, keep an eye on 1658 as a worst case level for the range to hold onto to keep the upward bias intact. A breakdown out of the range could lead to a test of the 200-day at 1573 or worse. On the upside, watch the high at 1765 as the breakout level.

If this process of consolidating and breaking out were to take a few more weeks all the better, as it could give gold the power to run through the triple peaks of resistance from 2011/12 set around the 1800 threshold. This inflection point stands between here and the record high at 1920.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart (churning sideways)

Gold price daily chart

Gold Price Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Downside Momentum Still in Place
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Downside Momentum Still in Place
2020-06-10 09:30:00
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
2020-06-09 17:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Breakout Stalls at 2020 Open
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Breakout Stalls at 2020 Open
2020-06-09 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Won't Relent, Flag Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Won't Relent, Flag Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-09 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.