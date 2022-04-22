News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD, GBP/USD Slump as The US Dollar Runs Riot Across The FX Market
2022-04-22 10:15:00
2022-04-22 10:15:00
EZ Economy Pulling in Different Directions as Factories Struggle but Services Shine
2022-04-22 08:20:00
2022-04-22 08:20:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-22 06:30:00
2022-04-22 06:30:00
DAX 40 Holds Ground Despite Russia Woes as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for German Stocks?
2022-04-21 05:00:00
2022-04-21 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Fed Powell Commentary. ASX 200 Trendline Break Eyed
2022-04-22 00:30:00
2022-04-22 00:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Variance in the Bounce
2022-04-21 14:30:00
2022-04-21 14:30:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Gut Check- XAU/USD Bulls Eye Support
2022-04-21 16:00:00
2022-04-21 16:00:00
Has Gold Fully Priced Inflation? | trastytrade clips
2022-04-20 19:30:00
2022-04-20 19:30:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Dec 20 when GBP/USD traded near 1.32.
2022-04-22 12:23:00
2022-04-22 12:23:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Slump as The US Dollar Runs Riot Across The FX Market
2022-04-22 10:15:00
2022-04-22 10:15:00
US Dollar Soars on Hawkish Powell Booting Bonds Lower as Yields Rise. Where to for USD?
2022-04-22 05:00:00
2022-04-22 05:00:00
USD/JPY Rally to Persist as Long as RSI Holds in Overbought Territory
2022-04-21 20:30:00
2022-04-21 20:30:00
Silver Technical Analysis: On Reversal Watch from Support

Silver Technical Analysis: On Reversal Watch from Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Silver Technical Outlook:

  • Silver trading sharply lower past few sessions has support in focus
  • March low, 200-day MA, and backside of trend-line in confluence
Silver has been volatile lately, but with no real direction. The decline this week is bringing into play a very important area of support that could spark a reversal trade. It may be a short-lived run back higher but nevertheless the volatility makes for an interesting opportunity.

Right around 24 is the March low (24.05), the 200-day MA (23.96) and then the trend-line running down off the 2021 high (~24). This makes for a very big spot to look for silver to reverse from. We are seeing some strength off the vicinity now, but a more thorough test and reverse could make for the best set-up.

A small run through support on an intra-day basis with a close back above could set up the upside for a decent bounce at the least, perhaps more. With volatility high it is possible that a run back over 26 could develop as a broader range develops.

In the event we see a daily close below 23.96 a larger sell-off could be in the works. There is a trend-line running higher from the March 2020 low that could provide some support in the event the 23.96 level fails. Beyond there things could get a lot uglier with no meaningful price levels until around 22.

For now, the play looks like to wait and see if support can be tested and hold, and if it does then would-be longs may look for silver to recover this week’s hard sell-off.

Silver Futures (SI!) Daily Chart

silver daily chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

