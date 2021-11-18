News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
2021-11-17 21:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-17 19:00:00
2021-11-17 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
2021-11-18 11:29:00
2021-11-18 11:29:00
Canadian Dollar Down on CPI and Yields as Risk Turns Off. Will USD/CAD Keep Rising?
2021-11-18 08:00:00
2021-11-18 08:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-11-18 06:30:00
2021-11-18 06:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-17 18:00:00
2021-11-17 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens
2021-11-18 03:00:00
2021-11-18 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Builds a Bear Flag at a Big Resistance Level
2021-11-17 17:00:00
2021-11-17 17:00:00
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-18 10:30:00
2021-11-18 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP Strength at Risk From Political Turmoil
2021-11-18 09:00:00
2021-11-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Eyes March 2017 High as Bull Flag Formation Unfolds
2021-11-18 15:00:00
2021-11-18 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY False Break, or is Momentum Still There?
2021-11-18 02:00:00
2021-11-18 02:00:00
Silver Technical Analysis: Positioned to Rally

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Silver Technical Analysis:

  • Treading water between neckline of H&S pattern and 200-day
  • Should start to rally soon, 28-30 targeted down the road

Silver is stuck between the neckline of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern it just broke out of and the 200-day moving average. The consolidation period should end soon, but we will want to see a solid close above the 200-day MA before becoming bulled up too much further.

The size of the H&S formation suggests it could rally to major resistance between the 28 and 30 level. There won’t be cause for real concern unless we see drop back below 24 and the trend-line that connects the head and right shoulder.

For now, staying the course with a bullish outlook.

For the full set of details, please check out the video above…

Silver Daily Chart

silver daily chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

