Silver Price Forecast: Delta Variant Infects Silver Charts - Levels for XAG/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pressing Hard on Big Support
2021-07-20 14:00:00
GBPUSD and USDCAD Breakout Dispute EURUSD Hold as Risk Trends Plunge
2021-07-20 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: Covid Fogs OPEC+ Path, XAU Signals Mixed
2021-07-20 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bullish Drivers to Sputter in Q3
2021-07-19 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & NDX Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out (Yet)
2021-07-20 12:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-20 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Poor: Gold, JPY May Climb Further on Risk Aversion | Webinar
2021-07-20 11:25:00
Gold Price Forecast - Risk-Off Undercurrent Lending Gold a Short-Term Bid
2021-07-20 09:26:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-20 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trending Lower, EUR/GBP Higher
2021-07-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows
2021-07-19 23:00:00
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.39% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.41% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZE2tOVjyLG
  • Bitcoin ($BTCUSD) is dribbling lower just like $EURUSD. Technically a break, but not the picture of conviction as we subduct 30,000 https://t.co/Jor3p3ZCGf
  • Biden team sees gain in chip supply, relief ahead for auto makers - BBG
  • https://t.co/gcElmMkitz
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.68% US 500: 1.43% FTSE 100: 0.28% France 40: 0.18% Germany 30: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/L2gVSKpjur
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (JUN) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5% Previous: 4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-20
  • The global new cases of coronavirus are rising again. Economic and financial concerns will no doubt follow, but enough to flip us to outright concern? https://t.co/c9lIJGLgv6
  • Axios reports that a White House official and an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for covid. Both have been vaccinated and are showing mild symptoms. $USD $DXY $NDX
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.48% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.52% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/c4Dv5R0tFy
  • #Bitcoin hanging around session lows with $BTCUSD struggling to reclaim the psychologically-important $30,000-level. Eyes on the 22 June swing low now before the early January low comes into focus. https://t.co/OlbOvOG9sT
Silver Price Forecast: Delta Variant Infects Silver Charts - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver Price Forecast: Delta Variant Infects Silver Charts - Levels for XAG/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Silver Price Outlook:

  • Silver prices are facing an impending threat in the form of losing multi-month ascending triangle support.
  • With the delta variant concerns infecting market sentiment, precious metals with higher sensitivity to growth conditions are faring poorly; gold prices are up while silver prices are down.
  • Recent changes in sentiment suggest that silver prices have a bearish bias in the near-term.

Danger, Will Robinson

Silver prices are facing an impending threat, spurred on by financial markets’ sudden and dramatic shift in focus to the delta variant. The risk-off impulse that has made its way through markets has seen US Treasury yields plunge and both the Japanese Yen and the US Dollar strengthen. While a ‘lower US yields, stronger JPY’ environment typically caters to favorable conditions for silver prices, the context within which we find ourselves today suggests that this is not one of those favorable times.

And while both gold and silver are precious metals that typically enjoy a safe haven appeal during times of uncertainty in financial markets, the potential for economic anew stemming from the delta has shifted investors’ focus from the positive nature of silver’s safe have appeal during times of crisis to the negative nature of silver’s economic uses during economic duress.

Silver Prices and Silver Volatility Relationship Strained

Both gold and silver are precious metals that typically enjoy a safe haven appeal during times of uncertainty in financial markets. While other asset classes don’t like increased volatility (signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.), precious metals tend to benefit from periods of higher volatility as uncertainty increases silver’s safe haven appeal. But environments where silver prices are declining in spite of higher silver volatility tend to be problematic, to say the least.

VXSLV (SILVER VOLATILITY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY PRICE CHART (July 2020 to July 2021) (CHART 1)

Please add a description for the image.

Silver volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, VXSLV, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of silver as derived from the SLV option chain) was trading at 28.88 at the time this report was written, having established a fresh 52-week low earlier this month. The 5-day correlation between VXSLV and silver prices is +0.66 and the 20-day correlation is -0.48. One week ago, on July 13, the 5-day correlation was +0.57 and the 20-day correlation was -0.65.

SILVER PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to July 2021) (CHART 2)

Please add a description for the image.

The sideways range in place since last summer may be failing. While in context of longer-term timeframes this suggests that a multi-month bull flag has been forming, the impending breakdown cannot be dismissed outright. Yesterday produced the first daily close outside of the ascending triangle, suggesting that a bearish breakout is being attempted.

Currently, silver prices are below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending lower below its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics have dropped quickly into oversold territory. Should silver prices recover back into the triangle by the end of the week, however, there would be grounds to believe that a reversal was taking shape.

SILVER PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (November 2010 to July 2021) (CHART 3)

Please add a description for the image.

The weekly timeframe suggests that the perspective on silver is shifting on a longer-term basis as well. Silver prices are no longer progressing within the confines of previous expectations: “silver prices are holding with their multi-month ascending triangle, remaining on track for a return to their yearly high at 30.1365. If accomplished, this would also constitute a potential longer-term bullish breakout, more evidence that a significant bottom has been carved out; the 2011 highs would need to be brought into consideration thereafter.”

Failure here would suggest a deeper setback could emerge, as far as the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011 high/2020 low range at 20.6500.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: SILVER PRICE FORECAST (July 20, 2021) (CHART 4)

Please add a description for the image.

Silver: Retail trader data shows 93.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 13.76 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.46% higher than yesterday and 2.38% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.57% lower than yesterday and 7.91% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Silver trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pressing Hard on Big Support
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pressing Hard on Big Support
2021-07-20 14:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & NDX Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out (Yet)
S&P 500, Dow Jones & NDX Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out (Yet)
2021-07-20 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Decision Time Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Decision Time Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-19 18:45:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Plunges into Critical Support- WTI Levels
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Plunges into Critical Support- WTI Levels
2021-07-19 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Mixed