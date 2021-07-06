Silver Price Forecast: Twirling Towards Freedom - Levels for XAG/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-06 00:00:00
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Continues to Rally After OPEC+ Meeting is Abandoned
2021-07-06 09:30:00
Crude Oil Gains to Persist; Stocks to Stay on Their Rocket: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-06 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-05 18:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Make a Push from Neckline Support
2021-07-06 14:30:00
Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800
2021-07-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
2021-07-06 08:05:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-06 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Make a Push from Neckline Support https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/07/06/Gold-Price-Forecast-Gold-Bulls-Make-a-Push-from-Neckline-Support.html $Gold $GC $GLD https://t.co/qbpsWMCJRH
  • The Dollar has charged into a disappointing ISM report while $SPX is slipping for the first time in 8 trading days. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter discusses what's happening! https://t.co/X5PDcEGHk4
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.14% Silver: 0.11% Oil - US Crude: -2.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Wb39Kuky0f
  • Big bid for USTs briefly sends the ten-year Treasury yield down into the 1.35-handle. https://t.co/mnNOtohVOy
  • Interesting miss here on ISM Services PMI. Noteworthy that the employment sub-component contracted to 49.3 in June from 55.3 in May, and prices paid decelerated -1.1ppts to 79.5. Could potentially see an unwind of $USD strength on the session as this may alleviate Fed taper risk https://t.co/nD50E7UJdA
  • Service sector activity in the US follows the factory measure from last week lower. Big drop at 60.1 versus 63.5 expected. Employment drops into negative territory (49.3) and even inflation slips to 79.5 (from 80.6) https://t.co/02jaeZe3CP
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (JUN) Actual: 60.1 Expected: 63.5 Previous: 64 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.30%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QpUxILkHNW
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.99% Silver: 0.16% Oil - US Crude: -2.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XvbCRwXaoa
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (JUN) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 63.5 Previous: 64 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
Silver Price Forecast: Twirling Towards Freedom - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver Price Forecast: Twirling Towards Freedom - Levels for XAG/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Silver Price Outlook:

  • Silver prices continue to hold within their multi-month ascending triangle, constrained by the ongoing consolidation.
  • Strength in the US Dollar poses a problem for precious metals, as does the prospect of the Federal Reserve withdrawing stimulus.
  • Recent changes in sentiment suggest that silver prices have a mixed bias in the near-term.

Coiling Like a Spring

At the start of June, silver prices closed out at their highest weekly level since March 2013. In the interim four weeks, not much else has happened. With US Dollar strength emerging in mid-June following the Federal Reserve policy meeting, silver prices have been hobbled, unable to capitalize on its otherwise bullish technical structure. No longer immediately targeting a return to the yearly high at 30.1365, it appears that silver prices are destined to stay rangebound for the foreseeable future.

Silver Price and Silver Volatility Out of Whack

Both gold and silver are precious metals that typically enjoy a safe haven appeal during times of uncertainty in financial markets. While other asset classes don’t like increased volatility (signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.), precious metals tend to benefit from periods of higher volatility as uncertainty increases silver’s safe haven appeal.

VXSLV (SILVER VOLATILITY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY PRICE CHART (July 2020 to July 2021) (CHART 1)

Silver Price Forecast: Twirling Towards Freedom - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, VXSLV, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of silver as derived from the SLV option chain) was trading at 29.56 at the time this report was written, still off from its May highs (which were two-month highs). The 5-day correlation between VXSLV and silver prices is -0.31 and the 20-day correlation is +0.55. One week ago, on June 29, the 5-day correlation was -0.32 and the 20-day correlation was +0.64.

SILVER PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to July 2021) (CHART 2)

Silver Price Forecast: Twirling Towards Freedom - Levels for XAG/USD

Focus is once more trained on stability within the sideways range in place since last summer, which in context of longer-term timeframes, suggests that a multi-month bull flag has been forming. Silver prices have been trading choppily near consolidation support in recent weeks, but no discernible break has been attempted.

But silver prices are attempting to stage a recovery, in what ultimately may be the price action that maintains the ascending triangle consolidation. Silver prices are now above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is shifting back to bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending higher albeit below its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics have run higher through their median line.

SILVER PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (November 2010 to July 2021) (CHART 3)

Silver Price Forecast: Twirling Towards Freedom - Levels for XAG/USD

Nothing has changed, which means silver prices continue to progress within the confines of previous expectations. “Silver prices are holding with their multi-month ascending triangle, remaining on track for a return to their yearly high at 30.1365. If accomplished, this would also constitute a potential longer-term bullish breakout, more evidence that a significant bottom has been carved out; the 2011 highs would need to be brought into consideration thereafter.”

While this progress has been impeded in recent weeks, its important to remember that trading is a function of price and time. Insofar as the ascending triangle consolidation reaches its vertex by end of 4Q’21 or early-1Q’22, silver prices may find themselves twirling towards freedom – in The Simpsons sense, aimless meandering and bantering all for naught – for a few months longer before resolution is achieved.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: SILVER PRICE FORECAST (July 6, 2021) (CHART 4)

Silver Price Forecast: Twirling Towards Freedom - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver: Retail trader data shows 93.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 13.76 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.46% higher than yesterday and 2.38% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.57% lower than yesterday and 7.91% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Silver trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Targets Critical Resistance
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Targets Critical Resistance
2021-07-01 18:34:00
DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Toeing the Line
DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Toeing the Line
2021-07-01 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Stability Prevails; Technicals Remain Concerning - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Stability Prevails; Technicals Remain Concerning - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-30 17:45:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Remain Divergent
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Remain Divergent
2021-06-30 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Mixed