Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Yields a Problem? - Levels for XAG/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
2021-02-18 14:45:00
US Dollar Holding Recent Gains, EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure
2021-02-18 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price to Hold Above Pre-Pandemic Levels on Overbought RSI Reading
2021-02-17 15:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Yields and Stronger USD Exert Pressure
2021-02-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Chinese Market Reopen in Focus
2021-02-18 02:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook Weakening on Tepid Momentum
2021-02-17 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Analysis: XAU Threatening to Break Big Support
2021-02-18 13:30:00
Silver Prices May Continue Outpacing Gold Despite Rising Inflation Bets
2021-02-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
2021-02-18 14:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Head Lower, EUR/GBP Lower Too
2021-02-18 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Holding at Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2021-02-18 10:00:00
Dollar Tails US Treasury Yields Rally, USDJPY and Yen Crosses Lead 'Risk'
2021-02-17 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Next week will see the RBNZ deliver its first monetary policy announcement of the year, where expectations are for the central bank to stand pat on current monetary policy. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/vHzm55RZ15 https://t.co/ZbNm57efvi
  • Gold selloff continues amid USD strength Support around $1765 within reach, but secondary support is harder to pin down $GLD $XAU My outlook - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/11/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAUUSD-Runs-into-Resistance-Will-it-Reverse-Lower.html https://t.co/xso3NkRFd3
  • USD picking up a touch - USDCAD back to session highs, but resistance ahead at 1.2745-50 (coincides with yesterday's high and 50DMA) - $GBPUSD well off the highs US Stocks heading lower with Dow jones off 1% https://t.co/7BLcq8TsZ2
  • Gold futures fall to seven-month low - BBG. $XAU $GLD
  • Lumber futures soar to all time high of $1,000 - BBG.
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.21% Oil - US Crude: -0.37% Silver: -1.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VbToNYNcRI
  • What channel is this hearing going to be on in the United States?
  • Shine up those Diamond Hands
  • US Indices are headed lower today following worse than expected jobless claims prints, as the US 10Y Treasury yield climbs back above 1.30%. DOW -0.61% NDX -0.94% SPX -0.69% RUT -0.85% $DIA $QQQ $SPY $IWM https://t.co/R1wQ2cifEf
  • Join us for a special webinar at 11:00 AM EST/16:00 GMT to learn how you can identify price trends with trader sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/qguzXYUjTo https://t.co/wWUyrlckpN
Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Yields a Problem? - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Yields a Problem? - Levels for XAG/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Silver Price Outlook:

  • Both US nominal and real yields are on the rise, proving to be a veritable headwind to silver’s otherwise bullish machinations.
  • Improved economic prospects may be one of the reasons that metals like silver, copper, and platinum are faring better than gold prices.
  • Recent changes in sentimentsuggest that silver prices hold a mixed bias in the near-term.

Silver Prices Sail into Headwinds

Asset allocation decisions drive markets. The concept of achieving inflation-adjusted and risk-adjusted returns underlines many of these decisions. Which is why, for silver prices (and precious metals in general), as an asset without any dividend, yield, or coupon, the rise of both US nominal and real yields presents a problem. It’s worth drawing a key distinction, however: improved economic prospects may be one of the reasons that metals like silver, copper, and platinum are faring better than gold prices.

Long-term Fundamentals Matter, But…

There’s no denying that rising US yields present a problem across markets, not just silver and precious metals. Rising US Treasury yields, narrowing the gap with key metrics like US S&P 500 dividend yield (and above that, the earnings yield), are provoking reallocation not just in commodities, but equities and FX as well. Bond markets are the ‘tail that wags the dog,’ and while longer-term fundamentals matter, a rapid advance in yields can provoke short-term havoc that runs counter to longer-term expectations.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

SILVER PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (February 2020 TO February 2021) (CHART 1)

Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Yields a Problem? - Levels for XAG/USD

For all the talk about rising US yields, silver prices have been…stable. There has been some modest weakness this week, but price action has proved paltry compared to its golden counterpart. It’s worth noting that silver prices are still carving out ‘higher highs and higher lows’; December, January, and February have set higher highs and higher lows than each of the preceding months.

Silver prices are enmeshed in their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which remains in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending lower but remains above its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics have already dropped below their median line. The resiliency in silver prices relative to the pace in momentum indicators is a promising sign, as far as this strategist is concerned. All-in-all, silver prices are weathering the rise in US yields and remain technically well-positioned for further gains.

SILVER PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (February 2011 TO February 2021) (CHART 2)

Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Yields a Problem? - Levels for XAG/USD

The long-term view on silver prices remains bullish. “The recent triangle consolidation is occurring in context of the breakout from the downtrend dating back to the August 2013 and July 2016 highs, suggesting that a long-term bottoming effort is still under way. If the silver price triangle were to breakout to the topside, there would be good reason to suspect that the move had meaningful technical tailwinds pushing prices higher. The near-term bullish breakout in silver prices may be the start of the next leg higher in this multi-year bottoming effort.”

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Silver Prices, Silver Volatility Shuffle

Both gold and silver are precious metals that typically enjoy a safe haven appeal during times of uncertainty in financial markets. While other asset classes don’t like increased volatility (signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.), precious metals tend to benefit from periods of higher volatility as uncertainty increases silver’s safe haven appeal.

VXSLV (SILVER VOLATILITY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY PRICE CHART (February 2020 TO February2021) (CHART 3)

Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Yields a Problem? - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, VXSLV, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of silver as derived from the SLV option chain) was trading at 49.23 at the time this report was written (notably down from the monthly high of 137.95, which is now the new all-time intraday high). The 5-day correlation between VXSLV and silver prices is +0.17 and the 20-day correlation is +0.65. One week ago, on February 11, the 5-day correlation was +0.40 and the 20-day correlation was +0.76.

IG Client Sentiment Index: Silver Price Forecast (February 18, 2021) (Chart 4)

Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Yields a Problem? - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver: Retail trader data shows 90.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 9.36 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.54% lower than yesterday and 0.20% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.37% lower than yesterday and 11.76% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Technical Analysis: XAU Threatening to Break Big Support
Gold Price Technical Analysis: XAU Threatening to Break Big Support
2021-02-18 13:30:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2021-02-18 03:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plummets to Support at Multi-month Lows
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plummets to Support at Multi-month Lows
2021-02-17 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook Weakening on Tepid Momentum
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook Weakening on Tepid Momentum
2021-02-17 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bearish