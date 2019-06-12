Gold Price and Silver Outlook Dented by Wall of Resistance

Never miss a story from Paul Robinson

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Paul Robinson

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook:

  • Gold price struggling as expected
  • Strong surge needed for a macro-breakout
  • Silver outlook hinges on the next move in gold

For forecasts, educational content, and more, check out the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

Gold price struggling as expected

Last week, gold rallied strongly into a major zone of resistance, measuring from the February peak at 1347 up to the July 2016 high at 1375. The macro-wedge has a top-side trend-line running over from 2014, with several important connecting points making the zone ahead quite formidable.

With that in mind the pullback in gold price to start the week came as no surprise. The question is whether it can garner the strength to push on through the aforementioned levels and spark a lasting macro-breakout that could have gold running for the foreseeable future.

In the near-term there may be more problems. Following the initial pullback we are seeing another push higher this morning that could result in a short-term lower high and a dip below yesterday’s low at 1320. How aggressive sellers become in this scenario will be noteworthy.

A modest pullback or failure to trade below this week’s current low could lead to a consolidation pattern from which gold can attempt to make another break of resistance. However, if sellers show up in earnest soon, then we may again be in the process of the seeing the long-term wedge further tighten up.

Check out the IG Client Sentiment page to see how changes in trader positioning can help signal the next price move in gold and other major markets and currencies.

Gold Prices Daily Chart (consolidate or lower-high?)

Gold Price and Silver Outlook Dented by Wall of Resistance

Gold Prices Weekly Chart (1375+ needed for macro-breakout)

Gold Price and Silver Outlook Dented by Wall of Resistance

Silver outlook hinges on the next move in gold

Silver is a tough handle, nothing new on that front. Sometimes it trades well, often times it doesn’t. How it goes moving forward will depend on how resistance is handled in gold. A lower-high below 15.14 could be in the works, and if so that puts silver at risk of trading back near the May low on a break of the weekly low at 14.64, even if gold only declines only modestly.

Silver’s tendency has been to decline more rapidly than it rises relative to gold, relative weakness that has been in place for a long time and could very well continue for a long-time to come.

Silver Price Daily Chart

Gold Price and Silver Outlook Dented by Wall of Resistance

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX