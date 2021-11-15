News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Euro Forecast: Risks Remain Lower for EUR/USD, Covid Surge Adds to Weakness
2021-11-15 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible
2021-11-15 19:40:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-11-15 19:00:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-15 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Gold Price Stages Eight Day Rally as RSI Climbs Into Overbought Zone
2021-11-15 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
2021-11-14 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DXY Dollar Index Slips on Treasury Yield Dip and Mixed Data in Asia. Can USD Get a Grip?
2021-11-15 07:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Can They Break Ranges?
2021-11-15 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead: Inflation Hedges? #DowJones #SP500 #Nasdaq #stocks #inflation https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2021/11/14/Dow-Jones-SP-500-Nasdaq-100-Forecasts-for-the-Week-Ahead-Inflation-Hedges.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/FAyTHXGKa4
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/622ufjfWfZ
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.18% Oil - US Crude: 0.17% Silver: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/w905oYNXf6
  • US Treasury weakness sees the 10-year Treasury yield climb back above 1.60% $ZN_F https://t.co/LUSfwdiykn
  • EURGBP straight through 0.8500 support we talked about this morning. #euro #gbp #eurgbp https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/11/15/EURGBP-Pressured-by-Rate-Expectations-and-Covid-Cases-UK-Inflation-Data-Looms-.html
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.17%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 84.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yXIgp0MN4Y
  • Totally forgot this was the last webinar of the year! Next Weekly Strategy Webinar 1/3/22! US #Dollar Technical Setups: $AUDUSD, $USDCAD, #Gold, #Oil & #Bitcoin - https://t.co/alRah4FCQr https://t.co/8sZal7GyAC
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.08% France 40: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.03% US 500: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/r57yCBsM6l
  • Still waiting on the White House's call on Powell or Brainard as the next Fed Chair. Predictit still has Powell in a commanding lead to retain his position. In practice, I don't think the difference would be too stark, but speculation will have its say https://t.co/tnkv3mBDXv
  • EUR/GBP extends lower, with the pair falling straight through the 0.8500 level following the European close $EURGBP https://t.co/rQZABvsakl
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Crude Oil Outlook:

  • Energy markets have cooled off in recent weeks, and a deeper setback in crude oil prices is possible before the rally resumes.
  • A break of the November 4 low would put crude oil prices on a trajectory towards their year-long channel support, coming in closer to 71.00.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, crude oil prices have a bearish bias.

Crude Oil Prices Hit a Slick

In the wake of the hot US inflation report released last week, crude oil prices have been sliding lower. As energy supply concerns persists, speculation has been gathering pace that the Biden administration would increase pressure on OPEC+ to increase supplies while simultaneously considering a release of inventories from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to alleviate pressure at the pump.

These near-term fundamental negatives have been met by a set of technical circumstances that have seen crude oil prices trade sideways for the better part of the last month. Last Wednesday’s daily candlestick after the October US CPI evolved into a bearish key reversal/outside engulfing bar (depending upon your perspective), suggesting that a near-term top has been carved out.

Now, while technical indicators suggest that more sideways action is likely, traders can’t yet rule out a deeper setback towards year-long channel support closer to 71.00 before the longer-term rally resumes.

Oil Volatility, Oil Price Correation Quite Normal

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility.

OVX (Oil Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (November 2020 to November 2021) (Chart 1)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Oil volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, OVX, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of oil as derived from the USO option chain) was trading at 36.62 at the time this report was written.

The 5-day correlation between OVX and crude oil prices is -0.15 while the 20-day correlation is -0.51; and one week ago, on November 8, the 5-day correlation was -0.80 and the 20-day correlation was -0.41.

Oil volatility continues to persist around levels experienced going back to 2019, suggesting normal price action in energy markets: higher volatility is bad for crude oil prices; and lower volatility is good.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (November 2020 to November 2021) (Chart 2)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Crude oil’s technical structure is showing a clean sideways range between 78.25 and 85.41. But with last Wednesday’s candlestick, it appears that a potential double top may be forming. Momentum continues to erode in the short-term. Crude oil prices are below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is declining, but remains above its signal line. Meanwhile, daily Slow Stochastics are slumping and nearing a drop below their median line.

In the event that the November 4 low at 78.25 is breached, it would set crude oil prices on a technical trajectory looking for a measured move towards 71.09. A drop to 71.09 by the end of November would see crude oil prices return to parallel uptrend support in place off of the November 2020 and August 2021 swing lows.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (January 2008 to November 2021) (Chart 3)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

In mid-October it was noted that “crude oil prices may be hitting a near-term inflection point, however, with the backside of the rising trendline from the November 2020 and May 2021 lows coming into play at 82.60 in the coming week.” While crude oil prices advanced to fresh yearly highs at 85.41 soon after, crude oil was trading at 80.93 at the time this report was written – lower than where it was when we last checked in on October 11. As long as crude oil prices don’t lose 71.00 by the end of November, the year-long uptrend will remain valid thus keeping a ‘buy the dip’ mentality in place even if the market declines further in the near-term.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST (November 15, 2021) (CHART 4)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 57.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.34 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 18.77% higher than yesterday and 19.54% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.94% higher than yesterday and 8.51% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Looking to Extend Breakout
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Looking to Extend Breakout
2021-11-15 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Turning Back Towards Support
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Turning Back Towards Support
2021-11-12 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Short-term CAD Weakness Anticipated – Setups for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Short-term CAD Weakness Anticipated – Setups for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-11-11 22:05:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Underway– XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Underway– XAU/USD Levels
2021-11-11 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude