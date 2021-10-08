Natural Gas (NG) Outlook: Volatility Suggests Top May Be in Place

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
2021-10-08 15:01:00
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as Energy Ramps Up Again. Will USD/JPY Break Higher?
2021-10-08 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Dow Jones Outlook: Stocks Push Higher Following Jobless Claims, NFPs Eyed
2021-10-07 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Jumps, US Dollar Drops on NFP Miss, Fed Tapering Still a Done Deal
2021-10-08 13:03:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as Energy Ramps Up Again. Will USD/JPY Break Higher?
2021-10-08 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fresh YTD high for $USDJPY as yields pick up with the US 10yr above 1.6%. - Covid peak at 112.22. - 2019 peak at 112.39 https://t.co/7bKabrlAQB
  • The New Zealand Dollar has been struggling to find a clear direction since coming off those early September highs. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/TXJId3HlYn https://t.co/MAnmNB7aSZ
  • #Oil Price Technical Forecast: #Crude Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High - $WTI Technicals- https://t.co/ryTBTQwuCt https://t.co/OKv8nL7QQc
  • I set this poll to close purposefully before this morning's jobs data, but I wonder if the additional information would change the outcome to 'who will hike first' significantly? #FED #RATES https://t.co/8AcIByIsQZ
  • It doesn't happen very often, but the simultaneous release of US and Canadian employment figures had a distinct contrast in 'miss' for the former and 'beat' for the latter (CA jobs +157K vs 65K exp). Result: $USDCAD breakdown https://t.co/8twpayZ32x
  • RT @IGcom: With the beginning of third quarter #earnings hitting the markets next week, @HathornSabin from @DailyFX joins @JeremyNaylor_IG…
  • A much weaker than expected NFP headline at 194k vs 500k, while the prior reading had been revised higher to 366k from 235k. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/kKprgZfTLL https://t.co/N6Y9vHhcer
  • RT @carlquintanilla: Payroll headline "paints a completely misleading picture of the strength of the labor market .. state and local educat…
  • 🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (AUG) Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.2% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (AUG) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
Natural Gas (NG) Outlook: Volatility Suggests Top May Be in Place

Natural Gas (NG) Outlook: Volatility Suggests Top May Be in Place

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Natural gas (NG) has been extremely volatile the past couple of weeks while making no headway to the upside. The rally that began in April was mostly orderly until recent weeks, and now that it has become disorderly it suggests we are in for a big retracement. It is seen as the best case scenario at this time is that more of a horizontal move develops, but it will likely take a while to digest the massive gains of recent months before any kind of a larger advance could unfold at these levels.

For the full set of details, please see the video above.

Natural Gas (NG1!) Daily Chart

Natural gas daily chart

Nat Gas Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
2021-10-08 15:01:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Running Lower After Support Break
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Running Lower After Support Break
2021-10-08 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Near; Upside Targets – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Near; Upside Targets – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-10-07 20:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: Rally May Prove Short-Lived - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Rally May Prove Short-Lived - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-10-07 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas