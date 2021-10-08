Natural Gas (NG) Outlook: Volatility Suggests Top May Be in Place

Natural gas (NG) has been extremely volatile the past couple of weeks while making no headway to the upside. The rally that began in April was mostly orderly until recent weeks, and now that it has become disorderly it suggests we are in for a big retracement. It is seen as the best case scenario at this time is that more of a horizontal move develops, but it will likely take a while to digest the massive gains of recent months before any kind of a larger advance could unfold at these levels.

For the full set of details, please see the video above.

Natural Gas (NG1!) Daily Chart

Nat Gas Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX