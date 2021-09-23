News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Breaking News: DAX, EUR/USD Shrug Off Missed German and EU PMI’s
2021-09-23 08:22:00
EURUSD Nearing 1.1600 Breakdown after Fed, Growth Data Ahead
2021-09-23 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Short-term Bias Still Bullish, Big Level Ahead
2021-09-23 12:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections
2021-09-22 18:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Conflicting Fundamentals Hinder Gold's Recovery
2021-09-23 09:30:00
Gold Price Rebound Fizzles as Fed Reveals Tentative Timeline to Taper QE
2021-09-22 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Reaction: GBP/USD Jumps on More Hawkish BoE
2021-09-23 11:40:00
British Pound Battles US Dollar After FOMC, Before BoE. Will GBP/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-23 06:34:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Short-term Bias Still Bullish, Big Level Ahead

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Short-term Bias Still Bullish, Big Level Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Oil Technical Outlook

  • Crude oil broke out of a downward channel sequence
  • Shorter-term upward channel keeps price pointed higher
  • Another hurdle to cross lies just ahead, but could see summer highs again
Advertisement

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Looking for New Cycle Highs

WTI crude oil was trading inside a channel that started off the July high, but snapped the sequence earlier in the month. It was an outcome discussed as likely to occur not long ago, but with it now an actuality higher levels appear to be on the horizon.

The July 30 swing-high at 74.23 is next up as a meaningful level of resistance. It marked a sharp turn down that could present itself as a minor level of resistance. Looking beyond that point, the next major level doesn’t arrive until the current cycle high at 76.98 created on July 6.

That would certainly be a point of long-term interest and may present some problems for a further advance. The level has more history to it than just this year, as it began as resistance back in 2011/12, and then again in 2018 when oil topped and eventually declined for the next year-and-a-half.

There is still some work to be done to get to the cycle high, but so far the near-term trend is supportive of the notion that a test of higher levels is coming.

What would hurt the technical outlook in the near-term, is if the developing channel since the end of August were to snap and WTI declines below 69.39. This would tip the chart towards the downside at least in the interim, and possibly longer.

For now, cautiously running with a bullish bias unless the aforementioned takes shape. We will want to closely watch how price behaves should top-side levels come into play – sharp turnabouts would be warning signs for longs, while sustained momentum would be reason to maintain a bullish outlook.

Crude Oil (CL1!) Daily Chart

Crude oil

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: September Fed Meeting Produces Shooting Star - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: September Fed Meeting Produces Shooting Star - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-09-22 21:35:00
DAX and CAC Technical Analysis for the Days Ahead
DAX and CAC Technical Analysis for the Days Ahead
2021-09-22 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-21 19:05:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Imminent- FOMC Levels
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Imminent- FOMC Levels
2021-09-21 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude