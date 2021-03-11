News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-11 13:40:00
Breaking: ECB PEPP Purchases to be Significantly Higher, EUR/USD Dips
2021-03-11 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-10 19:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech
2021-03-11 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
2021-03-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.69% Wall Street: 0.42% France 40: 0.31% Germany 30: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/47qwkM2By4
  • -Not targeting Euro exchange rate -Carefully monitoring FX for inflation
  • $Gold put in a breakout overnight, finally pushed above this key zone but looks like $XAU did not enjoy this morning's ECB announcement - pulling right back to test support at prior res https://t.co/qpGvOtIrcH https://t.co/uV8MccwbjP
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Macroeconomic Projections due at 14:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-11
  • Is the $USD bear making a comeback? #FOMC next Wed and doesn't look like Lagarde pushed $EURUSD weakness this morn. very modulated msg. Past three days have been esp visible on bearish $DXY theme resistance showed on Monday at the 23.6% Fibo of the 2020 major move https://t.co/s8gGHriUi2
  • - Possible that at the end of this year inflation hits 2% - However, the ECB will look through this
  • - We are not doing yield curve control
  • After ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference ends, you should take a few minutes and read about how she's (among other women) changing the world of finance, economics, and business, in a profile from my colleagues Weld Royal and Izaac Brook: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/03/05/Three-Women-Leaders-Changing-Finance-Economics-and-Business.html
  • - We are not yield curve control
  • - Next Monday don't expect Big PEPP rise - Large redemptions due on Monday
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises

Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Outlook:

  • WTI crude oil trading around 2019/20 highs
  • Up over 100% since November, correction may be due
  • Upward channel an important guide to watch
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises

WTI crude oil continues to rise within the confines a somewhat loose but steady channel. It is currently trading up against the 2019 and 2020 highs. This could prove to be a pivotal spot at a time when oil is up significantly without having had a meaningful correction.

The reversal the other day was powerful and indicates that sellers are in the area of the 2019/20 highs. The smallish bounce the past couple of days could turn into a failed attempt to advance, with potential to carve out a lower-high.

If this is the case, then the lower portion of the channel could be put to the test. A hold of the lower bounds would keep the trend intact while a break would be the first time the trend has come under fire since November. This could set into motion a broader correction or consolidation period.

From a tactical standpoint, crude oil is still steady at these levels. However, resistance is proving to be somewhat formidable at the moment and steady could quickly turn into weakness. Fresh longs don’t hold good risk/reward appeal, while existing longs may want to consider protecting the downside. Would-be shorts may gain the upper hand here, but do need to tread cautiously as the trend remains pointed higher. A breakout above 67.94 may accelerate the rise.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 OIL Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart (in channel around 2019/20 highs)

crude oil daily chart

Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude