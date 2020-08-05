0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Rates to Watch as RSI Holds in Overbought Zone
2020-08-05 05:00:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Faces Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-08-04 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up with Gold and Stocks as US Dollar Drops, EIA Eyed
2020-08-05 06:01:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Soars to a Fresh All-Time High, Silver at its Best Level in Seven-Years
2020-08-05 09:30:00
Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI
2020-08-05 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Heading Higher, GBP/USD Flat
2020-08-05 08:15:00
British Pound Under Clouds on Brexit Talks: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-08-05 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: $-50.70B Expected: $-50.1B Previous: $-54.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • 🇨🇦 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: C$-3.19B Expected: C$-0.9B Previous: C$-0.68B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rA90KLp3yE
  • June number revised much higher to 4,314k from 2,369k... https://t.co/dBLBRcH629
  • 🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (JUL) Actual: 167K Expected: 1500K Previous: 2369K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.85% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.55% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.52% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.46% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pxHx6WELtL
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $-50.1B Previous: $-54.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: C$-0.9B Previous: C$-0.68B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • The Evening Star candlestick is a three-candle pattern that signals a reversal in the market and is commonly used to trade forex. Learn more about the evening star candlestick pattern here: https://t.co/8OTE7m01IG https://t.co/rIhc7DUwvV
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (JUL) due at 12:15 GMT (15min) Expected: 1500K Previous: 2369K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance

2020-08-05 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Technical Highlights:

  • WTI crude oil at thicket of resistance
  • Risk sentiment remains supportive

WTI crude oil at thicket of resistance

WTI crude oil has been stuck trading in a range since running into a significant patch of resistance, but that could soon change with a little more strength. The big area of confluent resistance consists of the Saudi gap (which has been filled), the 2017 & 2018 lows, and the 200-day MA which lies directly ahead.

A breakout above the 200-day (43.70) will have oil out in the open to run further, with no highly visible technical barriers standing in its way. The most prominent area of lows (resistance) to watch doesn’t arrive until all the way up to around 51, where three lows were made last year from June to October.

Should, however, we see the near-term push higher fail with force, then the bias could swiftly shift lower as the rejection could constitute an exhaustion and change in trend at highly meaningful levels. For now, risk trends remain supportive of higher prices with the S&P 500 still pointed upward and nearing the record high.

Traders may opt for a momentum or pullback approach upon a confirmed breakout, but if prices become extended quickly then strategies that fall under the latter category may hold the best risk/reward opportunity.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart (trying to make a break for it)

WTI crude oil daily chart

WTI Oil Chart by TradingView

Tools for Forex Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: Gains Digested, New Highs Ahead? - Key Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Gains Digested, New Highs Ahead? - Key Levels for XAG/USD
2020-08-04 19:00:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Faces Key Fibonacci Resistance
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Faces Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-08-04 15:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Liftoff or Letdown? Levels for USD/CAD & CAD/JPY
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Liftoff or Letdown? Levels for USD/CAD & CAD/JPY
2020-08-04 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.