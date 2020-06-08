Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo

#Gold prices remain in overbought territory via RSI on the monthly chart, but are bulls willing to wait or is that theme of strength nearing a return? Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/FTSW6C2NlR https://t.co/4PxI1DXSzg

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Snaps Back, Starts Week with Support Bounce https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/06/08/Gold-Price-Outlook-Gold-Snaps-Back-Starts-Week-with-JS-Support-Bounce.html https://t.co/4Lp3ZzePMJ

Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.53% Gold: 0.79% Oil - US Crude: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RIn5z92RVy

USD/JPY price action gives back recent gains as the Japanese Yen stages a recovery attempt. Get your $USDJPY market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/0tqb1R2VoV https://t.co/VVHalYMeI1

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 77.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/A2QNYv1UhE

Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.21% US 500: 0.81% France 40: 0.08% Germany 30: 0.06% FTSE 100: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3ZFl1fs8kY

The Euro saw net longs rise by over $1bln to $11.3bln as speculators continued to cut back on outright shorts.Get your $EURUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/qEdKKK5nyA https://t.co/BrNzC6ozby

Though it is still shy of an intraday high, $GBPUSD is nevertheless up an 8th session on a close basis at present. Matching longest run since April 2012 and attempting to hold above the 200-day moving average https://t.co/OE8Qo7mFIN

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 76.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pbyKmf5T7B