We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Drops as Eurozone PMI Crash Signals Severe Recession
2020-04-23 08:20:00
Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data
2020-04-23 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Crude Oil Trade Negative Again, and Is it Really Worth Less Than Nothing?
2020-04-23 11:00:00
Gold Prices Slip as Risk Appetite Revives, Oil Prices Head Up Again
2020-04-23 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Well Defined Technical levels -XAU/USD Forecast
2020-04-23 10:11:00
Gold Prices Slip as Risk Appetite Revives, Oil Prices Head Up Again
2020-04-23 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
2020-04-23 08:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @baldersdale: "There is an extreme disconnect between physical Brent (Dated) and financial” Get all the information you need on the worl…
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (APR 18), Actual: 4427k Expected: 4500k Previous: 5245k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-23
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (APR 11), Actual: 15976k Expected: 17271k Previous: 11976k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-23
  • The $SGD is driven by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages exchange rate instead of short-term interest rates. Learn more on the SGD and how to trade it. Get your SGD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/eWLM9XZs5Y https://t.co/pyklrOzREZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.44%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EBoeHVMUrV
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.82% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.69% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/phHUoZ9JxG
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (APR 11) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 17271k Previous: 11976k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-23
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (APR 18) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 4500k Previous: 5245k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-23
  • RT @IGTV: What do you expect from US Manufacturing #PMI for April?
  • $USDCAD: resistencia en 1.42 ante la recuperación del #petróleo #usd #cad #trading https://t.co/128ujAKwsN https://t.co/dO44FhIncc
Will Crude Oil Trade Negative Again, and Is it Really Worth Less Than Nothing?

Will Crude Oil Trade Negative Again, and Is it Really Worth Less Than Nothing?

2020-04-23 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Highlights:

  • WTI crude oil May contract went negative, could June too?
  • Oil might not be worth a lot but it isn’t completely worthless

WTI crude oil May contract went negative, could June too?

Monday’s historical price decline in the front-month contract (May) to -$40 a barrel was one for the record books, a never seen before event. Could this happen again to the current contract (June) as we head towards expiration? Sure.

With coronavirus lockdowns not likely to start lifting in a meaningful way until at least the middle of next month, the immediate demand side of the equation is likely to remain about where it is now. And since oil is still coming out of the ground with little to no storage for it, the producers are stuck with a product that effectively has nowhere to be stored. This means indeed the front month could go negative again.

May WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart (traded negative)

May WTI crude oil

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

But it doesn’t mean oil is worthless. Going out further on the curve, laddering up each month through the 20s to, say December, where WTI oil is trading at nearly $30 a barrel,it is signficantly more expensive than the June contract that is trading in the low teens. There is optimism that in the coming months we will return to some type of normalcy, thus a demand for oil, and while it may not be worth $30 later in the year it will almost certainly, barring we are still sitting at home just as we are today, be worth at least something.

How to trade this thing is a bit tricky at the moment. The technical picture is a bit muddled, and it would seem that there is room for a bounce given the extreme price movement we just saw. But remember as we head towards expiration the front month contract could indeed again head towards the zero-bound and worse.

At the very least volatility will remain high for a while giving very short-term minded traders fluctuations to trade. But if trading oil right now, trading much smaller than normal is a prudent move. And if the swings are too wild, there is nothing wrong with sitting on the sidelines until things settle down a bit. There is plenty of volatility elsewhere that traders can take advantage of.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build confidence during these volatile times.
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart (could bounce but still do what May did)

Crude oil daily chart

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Eyes Well Defined Technical levels -XAU/USD Forecast
Gold Price Eyes Well Defined Technical levels -XAU/USD Forecast
2020-04-23 10:11:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Be Back in Play
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Be Back in Play
2020-04-23 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Volatility Supports Next Rally - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Volatility Supports Next Rally - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-04-22 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.