Crude Oil Prices on Verge of Testing 2016 Lows and Worse

Crude oil is under major pressure along with pretty much everything else. There is even selling in often safe-haven assets like gold, so something like oil which had its own shock via a pricing war and is also tied to the risk-trade hasn’t stood a chance.

The 2016 low had been a target in mind for some time prior to this crisis, but certainly wasn’t expected to happen in one fell swoop. Price is almost there, only needing to drop a little over 3 bucks from here to reach the 26.89 level.

With financial market volatility as high as it is, we can’t rule out a sharp squeeze higher first, but oil at the moment looks too heavy to perhaps even do that. We shall see. A break of the 2016 low isn’t out of the question, and we may see oil even move down to the cost of production which is around $20 per barrel. At some point there may be a big recovery trade in here, but it doesn’t look like we are there yet, nor is risk/reward particularly appealing.

Nimble short-term traders may still look to short but keeping in mind a squeeze could come, while would-be longs may be best served by being patient and waiting for things to wash out and reverse. The 2016 low for Brent oil is 27.34, “only” about a 10% move from here.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart (2016 low near)

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Brent Crude Oil Daily Chart

Brent Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

