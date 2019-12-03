We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Positive Market Sentiment Drains Away | Webinar
2019-12-03 13:20:00
US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More: Technical Outlook
2019-12-03 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More: Technical Outlook
2019-12-03 12:30:00
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD May Fall on US-EU Trade War, China Tariffs Loom
2019-12-02 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
President Trump on China Trade Deal - May Wait Until After 2020 Election
2019-12-03 11:22:00
Gold Price Bid as US President Trump Warns of New European Tariffs
2019-12-03 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?
2019-12-03 12:00:00
Gold Prices Near Highs as New US Tariff Threat Sinks Risk Appetite
2019-12-03 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

President Trump Says it Might be Better to Wait Until After 2020 Election for China Trade Deal

Real Time News
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/E2hqoRdO7q https://t.co/Pt7sSH2K1J
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Why should you set trading goals? How can it help regardless of what your #tradingstyle is? Find out: https://t.co/AYdD7ODlv1 https://t.co/f3DKbBRa72
  • RT @iv_technicals: $VIX curve: change since last Friday https://t.co/sXCv8AIONs
  • RT @YuanTalks: #US President #Trump said he had no deadline for reaching a trade deal with #China and it might be better to wait until afte…
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my latest webinar on market sentiment. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?chid=9&QPID=917711
  • USD/CAD Develops Reversal & Continuation Patterns - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price more details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2019/12/03/USDCAD-Develops-Reversal-Continuation-Patterns---USD-vs-Canadian-Dollar-Price-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/CSCQKwIrgU
  • White House have considered kicking Huawei out of the US banking system, according to CNBC sources
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he keeps you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?

2019-12-03 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Highlights:

  • WTI crude oil bouncing off support, watch 54.77
  • Brent breakdown would have initial target of 58

WTI crude oil bouncing off support, watch 54.77

WTI crude oil has been caught in a vortex of choppy trading, indecisively swinging around the past two months. The swings have become more violent the past couple of weeks, perhaps signaling that the upward grinding channel structure is about to be snapped.

It would certainly help bring some much-desired clarity for traders. The channel off the October low isn’t the most defined, but clear enough to firm up a trading bias – stay within and must continue to respect its upward, albeit difficult to trade, trajectory, or break outside of it and give sellers the upper hand.

Given the rough nature of the lower trend-line of the pattern, so as to help avoid getting sucked into a false breakdown, a decline below the lower parallel and 54.77, the most recent swing-low inside the structure, should provide the confirmation needed.

In the event of a break, look for support near the 50-line to be the next focal point with 53.67 lined up as a potential level of support along the way. If things remain as they have, then another swing higher may soon develop back towards the 58s.

Keep an eye on equity markets. It was only a day, but stocks broke with some force and could be in the process of beginning a corrective period. This may help drive oil prices lower should we enter into even a modest risk-off environment.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart (channel, 54.77 important)

WTI Crude oil in channel, 54.77 important

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Trading Forecasts and Educational Guides for traders of all experience levels can be found on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

Brent breakdown would have initial target of 58

Brent crude oil continues to work on a channel structure as well, unsurprisingly, and this remains a source of frustration for traders. The ding lower from the April trend-line and 200-day may have begun a move towards 58, where support via price and the 2016 trend-line lie.

But, the UK contract first needs to decline out of the channel and below 60.43 before selling can gain traction. If that fails to develop, a swing higher will have the trend-line from October 2018 and the 200-day in play again, a formidable area of resistance.

Brent Crude Oil Daily Chart (58 targeted on a breakdown)

Brent crude oil daily chart, 58 targeted on a breakdown

Brent Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above ideas as well as others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Develops Reversal & Continuation Patterns - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price
USD/CAD Develops Reversal & Continuation Patterns - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price
2019-12-03 10:50:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Surge Belies Downtrend
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Surge Belies Downtrend
2019-12-03 02:30:00
Silver Prices Fall Back to Key Trend Support - Next Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Prices Fall Back to Key Trend Support - Next Levels for XAG/USD
2019-12-02 19:25:00
USD/CHF, EUR/CHF: Consolidation Awaits A Break - EUR & USD vs CHF Price
USD/CHF, EUR/CHF: Consolidation Awaits A Break - EUR & USD vs CHF Price
2019-12-02 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.