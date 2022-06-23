USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Explosive Price Pattern Forming at 20-yr Highs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Tanks as Shocking PMIs Signal Rising Recession Risks
2022-06-23 08:13:00
EUR/USD on Cusp of Pushing Above 50-Day SMA Following Fed Testimony
2022-06-23 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest – Selling Off Into Support as Recession Fears Grow
2022-06-23 10:30:00
US Dollar Firms Despite Recession Chat from Fed Chair Powell. Will USD Go Higher?
2022-06-23 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Support and S&P 500 Resistance to Gauge Broader Risk Trends
2022-06-23 02:00:00
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2022-06-22 14:10:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Coils as Inflation and Recession Odds Conflict
2022-06-23 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Ranging within Triangle, For Now - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-22 18:33:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Breaking News: UK PMI Heightens Hawkish Bets, GBP Strengthens Against USD and EUR
2022-06-23 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-22 14:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Explosive Price Pattern Forming at 20-yr Highs
2022-06-23 12:30:00
US Dollar Firms Despite Recession Chat from Fed Chair Powell. Will USD Go Higher?
2022-06-23 05:00:00
More View more
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Explosive Price Pattern Forming at 20-yr Highs

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Explosive Price Pattern Forming at 20-yr Highs

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/JPY Technical Highlights:

  • USD/JPY is carving out a rising wedge pattern at 20-yr highs
  • Downside break could lead to quick losses
  • An upside breakout is seen as being potentially terminal
Advertisement

USD/JPY price action is contracting as it runs higher and this is leading a rising wedge formation. We aren’t quite there yet with its maturity, but will be soon. This is also developing around two decade-old resistance in the 135s, which makes it even more interesting.

The nature of these patterns is that they often times lead to reversal of trend for at least a strong corrective period, but that isn’t always the case. The patterns can lead to sharp breakouts in-line with the trend, but these often prove to be a final ‘hurrah’ before reversing.

Either way the pattern is viewed through the lens of arriving near the beginning of the end of the trend. Again, at least for a period of time while the market digests the long run prior to the forming of the rising wedge.

First, looking at the bearish scenario. A breakdown out of the pattern by taking out the underside trend-line often times leads to a sharp decline as the market is caught leaning the wrong way. The combination of an extended trend and contracting volatility can be an explosive one. If this were to play out then look for USD/JPY to fall as far as the bottom of the pattern in the 126s in fairly short order.

On the flip-side, if we see USD/JPY squeeze out of the top of the pattern then a burst higher could develop, but is likely to be short-lived as the market quickly runs out of gas. Again, the combination of an extended trend and wedging price action often leads to an explosive outcome. In this case, the move higher is likely to be transient even if it is powerful.

You can’t rule out a fake-out breakout to kick off the move, that is a swing in one direction that is quickly reversed and takes out the other side of the pattern. These are typically easier to play if the top-side is the head-fake since the market is already quite long and provides plenty of fuel (sellers).

I would estimate we are within a week of seeing which way this wants to unfold. Running with the initial breakout, but if we see that breakout turn out to be false then flipping the bias with the momentum.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

usd/jpy daily chart

USD/JPY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Ranging within Triangle, For Now - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Ranging within Triangle, For Now - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-22 18:33:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Varying Degrees of Bullishness - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Forecast: Varying Degrees of Bullishness - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-06-21 19:10:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Sticky at Support as Breakout Brews
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Sticky at Support as Breakout Brews
2022-06-21 15:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: Symmetrical Triangle Takes Shape - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Symmetrical Triangle Takes Shape - Levels for XAG/USD
2022-06-21 15:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish