USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Shape-shifting

USD/JPY Technical Highlights:

USD/JPY wedge could morph into a bull-flag

Long-term support and resistance in view

Last week we were discussing the developing wedge formation in USD/JPY. That pattern didn’t really form a tight apex and is on the verge of getting busted, with the possibility now of a bull-flag taking form. There is major top-side resistance ahead around 11450 and significant support down around 11230/11190. If the bull-flag pattern fails to form then support could come into play, while on the flip-side if it develops and breaks then we could see a significant breakout develop.

USD/JPY 4-hr Chart

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Charts by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX