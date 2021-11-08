News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-08 14:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Extends Rally to Incredible 10th Day While Dollar Stalls, What Directs Markets This Week?
2021-11-08 01:30:00
News
Crude Oil Reignites for Bulls As OPEC+ News Sinks In. Can WTI Make a New High?
2021-11-08 07:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Bull Flag Suggests Elevated Prices Likely to Remain
2021-11-06 14:00:00
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-11-06 08:00:00
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
News
Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure
2021-11-08 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance
2021-11-08 06:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Treasury Yields, Australian Jobs Report, UK GDP
2021-11-08 12:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-11-08 03:00:00
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Shape-shifting
2021-11-08 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • The NY Fed's Consumer Inflation Expectations report for October has surged even further to 5.7% from 5.3% the month prior. Six months ago, the forecast was at 3.4%
  • Governor Quarles announces his resignation as a member of the Federal Reserve Board, effective at the end of December
  • RT @BCalusinski: Someone bought $231K of $AMC $145 Calls today... ER is After-hours https://t.co/H1pD0GDGlc
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.71% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3YB6VboXSM
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.40% Wall Street: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.14% US 500: 0.12% FTSE 100: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yMF7BOVyOi
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 15:55 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-08
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.64% Oil - US Crude: 0.51% Gold: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tTjOtx72EU
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Speech due at 15:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.39%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oDIF66pdXM
  • Come join us on 15th November we will be hosting a live Q&A session with DailyFX Strategist @JMcQueenFX: https://t.co/iuQcv1dqT5 #AskMeAnything #AskAway #Trading101 https://t.co/HByQ340gu3
USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Shape-shifting

USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Shape-shifting

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/JPY Technical Highlights:

  • USD/JPY wedge could morph into a bull-flag
  • Long-term support and resistance in view

Last week we were discussing the developing wedge formation in USD/JPY. That pattern didn’t really form a tight apex and is on the verge of getting busted, with the possibility now of a bull-flag taking form. There is major top-side resistance ahead around 11450 and significant support down around 11230/11190. If the bull-flag pattern fails to form then support could come into play, while on the flip-side if it develops and breaks then we could see a significant breakout develop.

USD/JPY 4-hr Chart

usd/jpy 4-hr chart

USD/JPY Daily Chart

usd/jpy daily chart

USD/JPY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Capped by Resistance, for Now
2021-11-08 13:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Gearing Up to Move (Likely Higher)
2021-11-05 13:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Muddling Through the Range - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-04 19:03:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Eyes Fresh Yearly Highs- NFP on Tap
2021-11-04 17:30:00
