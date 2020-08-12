0

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bull Flag in Play as Covid-19 Case Numbers Taper
2020-08-12 05:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Builds Range – Chart Levels Eyed
2020-08-11 17:00:00
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Slip As Biden Announces VP
2020-08-11 22:00:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Lagging Industrials Stymie Gains
2020-08-10 22:00:00
Gold & Silver Prices Bounce Off Key Support Following Bond Fuelled Crash
2020-08-12 08:20:00
Nasdaq Drops as Tech Rotates Out of Favor, Nikkei 225 Tests Resistance
2020-08-12 04:30:00
UK Q2 GDP Falls by a Record 20.4% But Signs of a Recovery Appear, GBPUSD Unchanged
2020-08-12 06:29:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-11 13:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Buck the Downtrend
2020-08-12 08:30:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Buck the Downtrend

2020-08-12 08:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
USD/JPY Highlights:

  • USD/JPY trying to break downtrend from June
  • A run towards the 200-day over 10800 may be in the works

USD/JPY is working on another leg higher after a pullback following the verbal intervention that spurred it off multi-month lows to end July. It is currently trading above the top-side trend-line of a clean set of parallels, and if the rally holds it will have attention focused on the 10800 area.

A rise to that point may be all that is in store for now as there is a good deal of resistance in that vicinity. There are several turning points surrounding 10800 (+/- 30 pips) since November, as well as the 200-day at 10813 and a channel line coming off the February high.

At that juncture it appears likely, given the way USD/JPY has been trading, that we would see a meaningful reaction lower. Should we see failure in today’s rally, then it could result in a head fake breakout that sees that reaction begin much sooner and at lower levels. If this turns out to be the case, then look for the June-current trend try and reassert itself on a break back below 10600.

USD/JPY Daily Chart (run towards 10800 coming?)

USD/JPY

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

