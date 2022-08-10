 Skip to content
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 23, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
EURO Latest: German Food Prices Soar Despite Moderate HICP Print, EUR/USD & EUR/GBP
2022-08-10 09:40:00
Crude Oil Price Anchored Ahead of US CPI Despite Disruptions. Will Data Drive WTI?
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Falling Wedge but Can Bulls Force a Reversal?
2022-08-09 18:34:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones: Grinding into Key Resistance
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro - Eyes on Inflation
2022-08-08 12:30:00
Crude Oil Price Anchored Ahead of US CPI Despite Disruptions. Will Data Drive WTI?
Gold Prices May Run Higher but US CPI Poses Risks to Bullish Narrative
2022-08-10 04:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Grapples With U.S. CPI, UK Politics and Potential Blackouts
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-09 15:34:00
Crude Oil Price Anchored Ahead of US CPI Despite Disruptions. Will Data Drive WTI?
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-09 15:34:00
USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Trading Around Critical Levels After CPI

USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Trading Around Critical Levels After CPI

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CHF Technical Outlook

  • USD/CHF is trading at its lowest levels since April on lower CPI reading
  • There is support in the current vicinity and a little lower

USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Trading Around Critical Levels

USD/CHF has been extremely weak since the middle of July with only one real meaningful bounce during the nearly one month period. On today’s lower than expected CPI reading the dollar tanked and on that USD/CHF took out a couple of near-term levels.

The breaking of near-term levels has the 200-day MA in play at the moment with price having flushed below it briefly following the CPI release. It is currently trading above the long-term threshold, and will need to hold onto it if it is to be a successful test.

A rally from here and recapturing of the 9460/70 area will have solid support breached and regained, which could help forge a larger bottom. Adding to the current area as support is a small underside trend-line that could make up a large descending wedge pattern. It isn’t considered a major level of support, but nevertheless it is support.

If USD/CHF continues to fall from here there are some levels in the vicinity of 9370 to watch (along with a trend-line from Jan), but not as meaningful as current levels. The thinking is that if today’s low can hold and the 200-day moving average puts a floor in, USD/CHF may have at the least a tradeable low, if not an intermediate-term to longer type of low.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

usd/chf daily chart

USD/CHF Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

