EUR/USD Spikes on Surprise ECB Meeting to Address Bond Market Rout
2022-06-15 08:00:00
US Dollar Hardens Up Ahead of the Fed After CPI Headaches Boost Treasury Yields
2022-06-15 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
Crude Oil Perseveres
2022-06-14 22:00:00
Fed, ECB Surprise Drives Sentiment. Can DJI, FTSE & DAX Recover?
2022-06-15 13:07:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will a 75bps Fed Rate Hike Restore Market Confidence?
2022-06-15 01:00:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tipping Point for Gold as FOMC Looms? Recession Talk and USD in Focus
2022-06-15 09:30:00
Gold Price Approaches May Low After Reversing Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-06-15 00:30:00
Fed, ECB Surprise Drives Sentiment. Can DJI, FTSE & DAX Recover?
2022-06-15 13:07:00
GBP/USD Price Setup Ahead of Crucial FOMC and BoE Rate Meetings
2022-06-15 11:10:00
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
FOMC Scenario Breakdown and Why USDJPY and VIX are Key Markets to Watch
2022-06-15 03:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Watch for Typical CAD Price Action

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD rally has a familiar level back into play
  • Strong reversals a norm for CAD, good spot to watch for another
USD/CAD is trading around the 12950 level, a big level dating back quite some time. It has held up the test of time for the most part since December 2019. The exception is in May when we saw price pop to over 13000.

Currently, USD/CAD is struggling to overcome the 12950 area and if we see this continue then another sharp reversal could be in order soon. This will be highly dependent on whether we also see a turn in stocks, as the 20-day correlation between the S&P 500 is -0.92. This means that USD/CAD and the stock market are effectively trading in lockstep in opposite directions.

With that in mind, if we see stocks (which look short-term oversold) turn higher then USD/CAD is likely to turn lower off resistance. However, further weakness in stocks could mean that resistance is overtaken and that the 13076 level is next up.

If we see this occur, what will become interesting is whether old resistance can become new support on any decline that occurs from over the 12950 area. At some point a broader breakout may develop towards an extended trend higher. This is seen as likely at some juncture with the equity market bear and dollar bull continueing to gain traction.

For now, watching for reversal price action around resistance and taking it from there. Often USD/CAD turns violently and with limited warning, this could be another one of those cases in the near-term.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USD/CAD
Bullish