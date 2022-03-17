News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Resistance Despite Rising Risks
2022-03-17 10:39:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-03-17 07:00:00
Euro Leaps Post Fed Hike as Chair Powell Pleases Markets. Has EUR/USD Seen the Low?
2022-03-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: China Lockdowns Temper Demand as US Supply Increases
2022-03-17 03:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook: Bullish Momentum Fades
2022-03-17 11:46:00
Live Data Coverage: March Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-03-16 17:00:00
Gold Rallies Despite Fed Rate Hike as US Dollar Falls, Will Market Confidence Linger?
2022-03-17 05:00:00
Gold Price Halts Three-Day Selloff as Fed Refrains from Quantitative Tightening
2022-03-16 20:00:00
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 0.25%, GBP/USD Slumps
2022-03-17 12:21:00
Euro Leaps Post Fed Hike as Chair Powell Pleases Markets. Has EUR/USD Seen the Low?
2022-03-17 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Setup: Central Bank Divergence Propels USD/JPY
2022-03-17 09:00:00
S&P 500 Surge and USDJPY Run Post-FOMC Faces High Reversal Risk
2022-03-17 02:00:00
Breaking news

BoE Hikes Rates by 25bps to 0.75%, Vote 8-1

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Big Support Test Nearing

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Big Support Test Nearing

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD declining into big support
  • Could help bring clarity, but price is still stuck in a big-picture wedge
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Big Support Test Nearing

USD/CAD has been extremely choppy lately, making for nearly untradable conditions for most traders. A test of big trend support rising up from the 2021 low could help bring some clarity in the near-term, but still leave the big-picture in question.

The May trend-line was recently tested and successfully held early in the month, adding further validity to it. In confluence with the line is the 200-day moving average that has taken on an increasingly bullish slope since the start of the year. The two technical thresholds are creating for a strong floor to watch.

A strong reaction off support could give traders a chance to ride momentum higher in the near-term, and possibly as high as 12950 in the relatively near future. If 12950 is hit it will be another major test of a long-term level dating to December 2019.

The trend-line from May of last year and the top-side level from 2019 are converging towards the apex of an ascending wedge. This pattern, given its size and symmetry, has the potential to lead to a very powerful move at some point between now and the middle of the year.

Which direction is yet to be seen, but given the ascending nature of it higher is seen as the more likely path. But again, we will need to wait for confirmation. Seeing the pattern mature towards a sharper apex into say, May, will offer up a better-looking breakout scenario. Price could always break lower too. Or we may see a fake-out before a final resolution. We will revisit at a later time when the pattern becomes more relevant, but a big move could be brewing. Finally.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

