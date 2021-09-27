USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Chart at Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
German Election Latest: EUR/USD Muted Following Election Results
2021-09-27 09:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Stages Five Day Rally to Eye July High
2021-09-27 15:00:00
Norwegian Krone Jumps as Euro Awaits German Election Results. Will Energy Continue to Surge?
2021-09-27 06:39:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speakers in Focus For Taper Timeline Clues, XAU/USD Weaker
2021-09-27 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD Weighing Up Different Fundamental Drivers
2021-09-27 07:56:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/09/27/US-Dollar-Ascending-Triangle-EUR-USD-EURUSD-GBP-USD-GBPUSD-USD-JPY-USDJPY-USD-CAD-USDCAD.html https://t.co/VSC47loQUx
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-27
  • The price of oil appears to be on track to test the yearly high ($76.98) after breaking out of the descending channel from earlier this year. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/QrzTFOCiw5 https://t.co/DQ0r1OsKF1
  • I read this morning that Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is retiring 9 months earlier than his term expiration due to health issues. Hope he recovers quickly. Could change the calculus for the Fed's policy position next year as he was an incoming hawkish voter. #Tapering https://t.co/WDUeZl3Ziy
  • PRESIDENT BIDEN WILL GET COVID19 BOOSTER SHOT THIS AFTERNOON $PFE $MRNA
  • The next 24 hours is going to be interesting for monetary and fiscal policy insight - particularly in the US. Keeping tabs on the Dollar and $SPX https://t.co/K50JIHYPVd
  • BoE Governor Bailey says the rate of recovery has slowed over recent months and that slowing is continuing - Most MPC members view that outlook for the labour market as highly uncertain and to some degree likely to be resolved in fairly short order $GBP
  • The week starts off with elevated expectations for seasonal volatility, central bank speculation and critical political uncertainties. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter highlights the dominating themes in the markets this week👇 https://t.co/h6xR9DUGge
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-27
  • Tech stocks not having a good day, but cyclicals are on fire. Energy and financials sharply higher, materials also in positive territory. $ARKK about to break a double top pattern support #trading $XLE $XOP $XLF $XLB
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Chart at Support

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Chart at Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Highlights:

  • USD/CAD sitting on trend support
  • Could swing higher from here
  • Break of support may usher in bearish sequence

USD/CAD has pulled back into support via a trend-line from June and a small consolidation from this month. The current play is to respect support and with that in mind would-be longs may be interested in establishing what appears to be a solid risk/reward opportunity.

See the video above for the full set of details.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Nearing an Important Test
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Nearing an Important Test
2021-09-27 12:30:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Levels, Lines, and Scenarios to Consider
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Levels, Lines, and Scenarios to Consider
2021-09-24 12:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves Back on Track? - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves Back on Track? - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-09-23 22:45:00
Gold Price Forecast: Pointing Lower After September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Pointing Lower After September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-23 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed