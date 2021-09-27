USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Chart at Support

USD/CAD Technical Highlights:

USD/CAD sitting on trend support

Could swing higher from here

Break of support may usher in bearish sequence

USD/CAD has pulled back into support via a trend-line from June and a small consolidation from this month. The current play is to respect support and with that in mind would-be longs may be interested in establishing what appears to be a solid risk/reward opportunity.

See the video above for the full set of details.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

