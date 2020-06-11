We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD/EUR Near Key Resistance
2020-06-10 19:45:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks After Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Oil & More: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-10 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts Following June Fed Meeting
2020-06-10 21:00:00
Gold Higher, Dow Jones Gyrates, Treasury Yields Sink on FOMC Announcement
2020-06-10 18:02:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks After Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
Gold Price Levels to Watch Following FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-11 00:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell
2020-06-11 07:00:00
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Recovery Underway

2020-06-11 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/CAD Post-FOMC rebound shifts near-term focus higher
  • Support 1.3323 - Key resistance zone back at 1.3602/47

The US Dollar plummeted more than 9% from the March highs against the Canadian Dollar with USD/CAD responding to Fibonacci support this week on the heels of the FOMC interest rate decision. Although the broader risk remains lower, the post-Fed rally has cleared the weekly opening-range highs and threatens a larger recovery near-term. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts heading into the close of the week. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Trade Outlook, USDCAD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD was, “testing a critical support zone at 1.3602/10 – a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range and the 100% extension of the decline off the March high…with a break / close below needed to keep the short-bias viable with subsequent support objectives at the Mary 2019 high-day close at 1.3515 and the March / 2017 opens at 1.3433/35.

Price broke key support into the open of June trade with the decline taking out both support objectives before rebounding off the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement yesterday at 1.3323. The rally threatens a larger recovery with key resistance now back at 1.3602/10 – broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the 2017 HDC at 1.3647- both areas of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 120min - Loonie Trade Outlook - USDCAD Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation with price now approaching initial resistance at the Mary 2019 high-day close at 1.3515. Initial support now rests with the 2017 open at 1.3435 with a break / close below 1.3323 needed to mark resumption towards 1.3221 and the lower parallels.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Canadian Dollar rally has taken USD/CAD into Fibonacci support and the focus is on this near-term recovery in price. Look for downside exhaustion head of the weekly open IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch – ultimately, the risk remains lower while within this formation. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +2.04 (67.15% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are11.38% lower than yesterday and 10.70% lower from last week
  • Short positions are8.87% lower than yesterday and 12.85% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading biasfrom a sentiment standpoint.
USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -20% -9%
Weekly 15% -22% 2%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Key US / Canada Data Releases - USD/CAD Event Risk - Loonie Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

