Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Turn Puts Focus on Downside

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slumps Continue Unchecked
2020-02-13 10:33:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Spirals into Support– Trade Levels
2020-02-12 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Edging Ahead, 1.30 and Above in Sight for GBP/USD
2020-02-13 09:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance; EUR/USD Brewing Potential Bear Trap
2020-02-12 13:38:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Shorts in Focus, AUD/JPY May Fall on Long Bets
2020-02-13 04:00:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as Coronavirus Cases Surge Nearly 15k
2020-02-13 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Climb Again As China Coronavirus Cases Surge
2020-02-13 07:05:00
Gold Gains Ebb Toward Chart Support as Coronavirus Fear Fades
2020-02-12 17:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Worsens Again After Bearish IEA Report
2020-02-13 11:00:00
Gold Prices Climb Again As China Coronavirus Cases Surge
2020-02-13 07:05:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook
2020-02-12 14:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (FEB 1) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1748k Previous: 1751k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (FEB 8) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 210k Previous: 202k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Real Avg Weekly Earnings (YoY) (JAN) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Real Avg Hourly Earning (YoY) (JAN) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.57% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.36% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Ay6RcajoG4
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Consumer Price Index Ex Food and Energy (YoY) (JAN) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.2% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Consumer Price Index Ex Food and Energy (MoM) (JAN) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Consumer Price Index (YoY) (JAN) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.5% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Consumer Price Index (MoM) (JAN) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 9:00 AM ET/2:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/G9gnLM5wEu
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Turn Puts Focus on Downside

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Turn Puts Focus on Downside

2020-02-13 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Technical Highlights:

  • USD/CAD turned down off key area of resistance
  • Recent history suggests more weakness ahead
  • A breakout above 13382 needed to get things moving higher

USD/CAD snuck above the 2016 trend-line, but was quickly met by a stack of resistance soon after. The couple of weeks spent around 13320 back in late November, early December proved to be too much as price action started to lose momentum.

The turn down has thus come as little surprise, especially when you throw into the mix that FX volatility is trading at record lows. That doesn’t make for a strong backdrop for breakout conditions, especially when by recent standards USD/CAD had become extended.

But, given that last year was the smallest trading range since 1996 it is likely at somepoint this year we will see a range expansion. I’m still leaning towards that being to the upside, but not until a full clearance of highs back to September can be made. The threshold that needs to be crossed is 13382.

Looking at the near-term, the risk is that a further retracement is in order. How clean the move is yet to be determined. So far the two-day move off the high has held some power, but it would be unsurprising even if price is to move lower that we don’t first see some short-term choppiness.

Tactically speaking, as long as USD/CAD stays below 13329 in the short-term then the other levels up to 13382 won’t be threatened. The first level of support to watch is the 200-day at 13222, but after that there isn’t any meaningful price support until under 13000. That doesn’t mean price must fall that far before finding buyers again, but it does make a downside target unclear. Watching how any sell-off develops momentum from here will be the key.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Q1 Dollar Forecast Here
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart (turned down from resistance)

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Rally Belies Downtrend
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Rally Belies Downtrend
2020-02-13 06:00:00
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie Ripping Higher Off Multi-Year Lows
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie Ripping Higher Off Multi-Year Lows
2020-02-12 20:59:00
Gold Gains Ebb Toward Chart Support as Coronavirus Fear Fades
Gold Gains Ebb Toward Chart Support as Coronavirus Fear Fades
2020-02-12 17:25:00
Nasdaq 10,000 – It’s More Than a Psychological Level
Nasdaq 10,000 – It’s More Than a Psychological Level
2020-02-12 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.