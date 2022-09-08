US Dollar Index (DXY) Breaking Out of Bearish Price Pattern

USD Technical Highlights:

DXY falling out of rising wedge after head-fake

Looking for the bottom of the pattern at the least

The DXY head-faked higher yesterday out of a rising wedge and with it now breaking down out of the bottom-side line of the pattern it appears on its way lower. It will take a reversal and breakout about the high at 110.78 to negate a bearish trading bias. Looking for support down around 107.59.

Watch the video above for the full set of details.

US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hr Chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX