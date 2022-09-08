US Dollar Index (DXY) Breaking Out of Bearish Price Pattern
USD Technical Highlights:
- DXY falling out of rising wedge after head-fake
- Looking for the bottom of the pattern at the least
The DXY head-faked higher yesterday out of a rising wedge and with it now breaking down out of the bottom-side line of the pattern it appears on its way lower. It will take a reversal and breakout about the high at 110.78 to negate a bearish trading bias. Looking for support down around 107.59.
Watch the video above for the full set of details.
US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hr Chart
Resources for Forex Traders
Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.
---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst
You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.