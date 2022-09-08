US Dollar Index (DXY) Breaking Out of Bearish Price Pattern

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Delivers Unprecedented 75bps Hike to Dampen Record Inflation
2022-09-08 12:39:00
Gold Price Gets Reprieve on US Dollar Pause Ahead of ECB. Will XAU/USD Turn?
2022-09-08 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-09-08 12:30:00
Dow Jones Soars as Fed Blackout Period Starts, ASX 200 at Risk Due to China Economic Woes
2022-09-08 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gets Reprieve on US Dollar Pause Ahead of ECB. Will XAU/USD Turn?
2022-09-08 05:00:00
Gold Price Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-09-07 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Searching for Convincing Support
2022-09-08 09:29:00
Dollar Relative Risk, Rates and Growth Extends Extreme GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD levels
2022-09-08 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gets Reprieve on US Dollar Pause Ahead of ECB. Will XAU/USD Turn?
2022-09-08 05:00:00
Dollar Relative Risk, Rates and Growth Extends Extreme GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD levels
2022-09-08 04:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Index (DXY) Breaking Out of Bearish Price Pattern

US Dollar Index (DXY) Breaking Out of Bearish Price Pattern

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Highlights:

  • DXY falling out of rising wedge after head-fake
  • Looking for the bottom of the pattern at the least
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The DXY head-faked higher yesterday out of a rising wedge and with it now breaking down out of the bottom-side line of the pattern it appears on its way lower. It will take a reversal and breakout about the high at 110.78 to negate a bearish trading bias. Looking for support down around 107.59.

Watch the video above for the full set of details.

US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hr Chart

dxy 4-hr chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Flies to 24yr Highs
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Flies to 24yr Highs
2022-09-07 19:00:00
DAX and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Already Approaching Bear Market Lows
DAX and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Already Approaching Bear Market Lows
2022-09-07 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar May Weaken Alongside Crude Oil Prices Based on Retail Trader Positioning
Canadian Dollar May Weaken Alongside Crude Oil Prices Based on Retail Trader Positioning
2022-09-07 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Remain in Control - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Remain in Control - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-09-06 19:00:00
Advertisement