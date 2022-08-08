US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Support, Short-term Pattern in Focus

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro - Eyes on Inflation
2022-08-08 12:30:00
Breaking News: EU Sentix Investor Confidence Rises but Outlook Remains Bleak
2022-08-08 09:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies in Asia as US Dollar Holds Gains. Will WTI make Fresh Lows?
2022-08-08 05:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Chart Shows More Losses Ahead
2022-08-06 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones: Grinding into Key Resistance
2022-08-08 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro - Eyes on Inflation
2022-08-08 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro - Eyes on Inflation
2022-08-08 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast - Double-Top May Hold Further Upside For Now
2022-08-08 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: UK Politics Buoy Pound in Early Trading
2022-08-08 07:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Anticipation Around UK GDP Heightened by Recessionary Fears
2022-08-06 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slides Against the US Dollar and Euro. Will JPY Resume Weakening?
2022-08-08 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-08-07 04:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Support, Short-term Pattern in Focus

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Support, Short-term Pattern in Focus

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook:

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) is coming off trend support but may fail
  • Watching wedge pattern on 4-hr chart developing off support

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce at Risk of Failure

Last week the DXY came off support rather strongly, but right after doing so the price action immediately became choppy. The bounce from support is good so far, but we can’t rule out the possibility it is only just that – a bounce within the context of a larger corrective sequence.

The past few sessions are bringing into focus a wedge on the 4-hr chart, and with it occurring within a downtrend off the July high it could lead to another leg lower. It of course could end up triggering higher as well. A day or two more of filling out the pattern will help bring clarity.

Should we see the downside trigger and the trend-line from the end of March fail, last week’s low which occurred at the May high of 105 will become very important for the near-term outlook. A sustained break below 105 will shift the focus towards a larger correction in the USD rally.

The next level of support to look at on a drop below support clocks in at 10342, a swing low created during June. Beneath there you have to go down to around 10130 to find solid support.

But before looking at the downside scenario we should continue to respect support until broken. In the event we see the DXY squeeze higher (>106.93) then a crossing of recent resistance around 10742 will have the index looking at the July high at 10929.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hr Chart

dxy 4hr chart

DXY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Rally Halted by NFP
Gold Price Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Rally Halted by NFP
2022-08-05 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Reaches Resistance Ahead of US NFP - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Reaches Resistance Ahead of US NFP - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-04 18:35:00
Canadian Dollar Short-term Price Outlook: USD/CAD Rebound Faces NFP
Canadian Dollar Short-term Price Outlook: USD/CAD Rebound Faces NFP
2022-08-04 14:30:00
DAX 40 and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Rallying Towards Big Resistance
DAX 40 and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Rallying Towards Big Resistance
2022-08-04 13:00:00
Advertisement