Euro Price Forecast: Tough Task for ECB as Periphery Spreads Widen, EUR/USD Below 1.05
2022-06-13 11:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Have Lost Ground but Have Trend Lines Intact. Will They Hold?
2022-06-13 02:00:00
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Markets are Pummelled After Shocking US CPI. Higher XAU/USD Ahead?
2022-06-13 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals Remain Bullish
2022-06-12 20:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-06-11 14:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Upward Bias Still Intact
2022-06-07 12:30:00
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Markets are Pummelled After Shocking US CPI. Higher XAU/USD Ahead?
2022-06-13 05:00:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Hot Inflation Sparks Gold Reversal
2022-06-10 20:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Surprise Decline in UK GDP, Sterling Hitting the Lows
2022-06-13 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-09 14:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Kuroda Signals Potential End to Yen Weakness
2022-06-13 09:40:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Have Lost Ground but Have Trend Lines Intact. Will They Hold?
2022-06-13 02:00:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Gunning for New Cycle Highs

USD Technical Analysis: DXY Gunning for New Cycle Highs

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) is gunning to create a long-term trend
  • Watch the short-term price action, could have big-picture ramifications
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Gunning for New Cycle Highs

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is working on trading to new cycle highs, and to do so it will need to climb above the May high at 105. A sustained breakout above this level that eventually leads to a monthly closing print above it could have major long-term ramifications.

The range over the past few years appears at serious risk of breaking given the macro landscape has shifted so dramatically in the past couple of years. With ‘all that is going on’ it doesn’t seem likely that the dollar will continue to trade within the same range for much longer.

With that in mind, the May reversal candle we looked at on Friday looks at risk of getting negated as soon as this month. But perhaps not, maybe we see the DXY reverse here shortly around 105 and continue to keep the broader breakout at bay. For now.

This is a macro view with respect to the dollar taking off out of its range, so it could take more time to develop. But again it seems very likely at some point it will make the move.

In the short-term the 105 level will be in focus. A near-term reversal around the level could put longs at risk and give shorts the upper hand even if the general tides are rolling in favor of the dollar. A daily close above 105 doesn’t necessarily imply that longs will maintain the upper hand, however.

A breakout and reverse after becoming extended is still a risk. Trading around major levels like this can get a little tricky, and on that taking a wait-and-see approach may be prudent for the more conservative until we have a little better clarity on how the DXY wants to treat this potentially significant rejection/breakout on a monthly basis.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Monthly Chart

us dollar index monthly chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

us dollar daily chart

DXY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

