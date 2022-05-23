USD Technical Analysis: DXY Outlook in the Days Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Extends Last Week’s Upside, Lagarde and China
2022-05-23 07:23:00
EUR/USD Latest – Ranging Ahead of Next Week’s US Data and FOMC Minutes
2022-05-20 10:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bumps Up as US Dollar Sinks on Yield Slip Ahead of Quad Meetings in Tokyo
2022-05-23 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast Relegated to Volatile Range Until Either 115 or 100 Breaks
2022-05-21 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Seven-Week Slide Eyes Support
2022-05-20 14:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-05-20 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Euro Forecast: Shifting ECB Hike Odds Prove Supportive
2022-05-22 19:30:00
Gold Price Rebound May Fail as Top Central Bankers Sound Off
2022-05-22 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cable (GBP/USD) Price Outlook: Levels to Watch for Continued Dollar Weakness
2022-05-23 11:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rallies on Positive UK Data, US Dollar Weakness
2022-05-20 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Head Lower if US Yields Continue to Retreat
2022-05-20 15:05:00
Swiss Franc Boost Continues After Hawkish Turn from SNB While US Dollar Sinks
2022-05-20 05:00:00
More View more
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Outlook in the Days Ahead

USD Technical Analysis: DXY Outlook in the Days Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to slide after trend extreme
  • Currently trading around a level that may provide support
Advertisement

USD Technical Analysis: DXY Outlook in the Days Ahead

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is continuing its recent run of weakness as it pulls back sharply from recent highs. The extremes in bullish sentiment suggested the dollar needed to cool off, and so the recent slide isn’t surprising.

The question is, is whether the USD can reassert its bullish ways quickly, or if it will need some time to digest the run before continuing higher. It’s also possible we are seeing a larger reversal, but at this time that appears to have a lower probability than an eventual trend continuation.

In any event, the DXY is trading around its first level of support via a swing low created on May 5 at 102.35. This is below the trend-line extending higher from the late March low, but even though the trend-line has been broken it doesn’t mean we will necessarily see further weakness.

However, if we see the DXY closes on a daily basis below price support then look for weakness to continue with the 102.35 level turning into a potential source of resistance. The next level up could be the backside test of a 20-year trend-line down near 101, but conviction is lacking in that acting as support until we see the DXY trade around it and show bullish price action.

If support at hand can hold and the DXY pushes higher here, then we may be in for a rangebound period of trading that would do the USD some good in terms of building a base for another run higher. Given the big move and extreme bullishness recently surrounding the dollar a little time would do it some good.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

DXY daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Seven-Week Slide Eyes Support
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Seven-Week Slide Eyes Support
2022-05-20 14:00:00
S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Repricing Underway- ES Breakdown Levels
S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Repricing Underway- ES Breakdown Levels
2022-05-19 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bouncing from Trend Support
Gold Price Outlook: Bouncing from Trend Support
2022-05-19 13:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
2022-05-18 19:30:00
Advertisement