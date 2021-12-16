US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Fake-Out Could Trigger Steady Selling

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-12-16 15:05:00
ECB Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged, EUR/USD Pop Begins to Fade
2021-12-16 13:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Holds Above 200-Day SMA Amid Sharp Drop in US Inventories
2021-12-16 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Holding up Well Despite Demand Fears
2021-12-15 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye BoE, ECB After FOMC Sparks Hawkish Unwind
2021-12-16 03:30:00
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-12-16 15:05:00
Bank of England Increases UK Interest Rate, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-12-16 12:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-15 01:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Bank of England hike rates by 15bps to 0.25%

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Fake-Out Could Trigger Steady Selling

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Fake-Out Could Trigger Steady Selling

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY wedge set to get resolved after fake-out breakout
  • This fake-out could lead to a decent downdraft
Advertisement

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Tightropes Support, Looks for Catalyst

The US Dollar Index (DXY) coiled up tightly from November 24 until yesterday, a USD theme that has been discussed regularly the past few days. The confluence between the apex of the triangle and CB activity, starting with the FOMC yesterday, made for an interesting confluence.

The spike higher and reversal candle from the top of the formation is finding more momentum on the downside today with the help of strength out of GBP and EUR on CB policy meetings. Today’s decline has the ability to bring a bearish trigger by declining below the lower trend-line of the triangle formation.

These fake-out breakout type scenarios can be powerful in their own right due the crowd getting trapped on the wrong side, but helping cement this is as the case this time around is the fact that the bottom trend-line of the wedge is also strong slope support running up from June. If that breaks, not just a pattern triggers, but significant support breaks as well.

A close below 95.84 will mark an important lower-low in the near-term as well that will further confirm any breakdown we may see here today, tomorrow. The first meaningful level of support to watch is the triangle low at 95.51, but if the fake-out is to hold its weight then we are likely to see lower levels than that.

The next big level of support doesn’t arrive until down around 94.67, a level that began with the March 2020 low (an important one). It could very well be in confluence with the trend-line rising up from May, so if we reach that point it is likely that support holds, initially.

Before getting too bearish, though, it is preferable to see a solid daily closing candle that ends near or at the lows of the day and below the line of support mentioned above. If we see a reversal today that puts the DXY back above support and leaves a candle with a relatively long wick, then the bearish outlook will cool until we do see a confirmed breakdown.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hr Chart

dxy 4-hr chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD May Put Big Support to the Test, What to Watch
AUD/USD May Put Big Support to the Test, What to Watch
2021-12-15 15:47:00
DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Weakness is Bringing Support in Focus
DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Weakness is Bringing Support in Focus
2021-12-15 13:30:00
S&P 500 Outlook as Sellers Hits Stocks
S&P 500 Outlook as Sellers Hits Stocks
2021-12-14 16:30:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Tough Handle as Resistance is Back in Play
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Tough Handle as Resistance is Back in Play
2021-12-14 14:00:00
Advertisement