US Dollar Technical Outlook Remains Bullish

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Under Pressure amid German Lockdown Fears, Strong US Dollar
2021-11-22 11:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook No Brighter For Week Ahead Despite Savage Falls
2021-11-21 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Fed Nomination
2021-11-22 12:00:00
Crude Oil Tanks on Speculation of Supply From the US and Japan. Will WTI Continue to Break Support?
2021-11-22 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Fed Nomination
2021-11-22 12:00:00
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Show Haywire ‘Risk’, Dollar Charged for Biden’s Fed Chair Decision
2021-11-22 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Powell versus Brainard: Next Fed Chair Pros and Cons
2021-11-22 13:45:00
Gold Price Rise Hits a Wall on Hawkish Fed Comments, Key US Data Eyed
2021-11-22 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: US Dollar Strength Holds GBP/USD Bulls at Bay
2021-11-21 03:56:00
Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP Lacking Significant Tailwinds Despite Positive Retail Sales Data
2021-11-19 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Weakness Resume?
2021-11-22 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Looks to Consolidate Against the US Dollar After Making New Lows. Can USD/JPY Go Higher?
2021-11-19 07:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

FED CHAIR JEROME POWELL NOMINATD FOR SECOND TERM

US Dollar Technical Outlook Remains Bullish

US Dollar Technical Outlook Remains Bullish

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY tested and held slope from June
  • Currently trading in open space with room to run

US Dollar Technical Outlook Remains Bullish

Last week the US Dollar Index (DXY) broke through a line of resistance and within a couple of days tested that level to confirm it as support (old resistance becomes new support). The top-side slope running higher since June was a worthy level to watch with all the inflection points.

The powerful rally off the slope on Friday has the DXY looking higher as long as support holds. There is a bit of room to run here as there isn’t any meaningful resistance to speak of until the swing high from June of last year is met at 97.80.

It’s not a huge level but is nevertheless a level of meaning. But we won’t worry about it until it becomes relevant. When (if) it comes into play as per usual what will matter is how price action and momentum plays out.

From a tactical standpoint, holders of longs from lower levels may want to use the June slope as a threshold to determine when/where to trail up with stops. Would-be longs my want to see if the DXY can either test support or at least consolidate above it for a few days before taking an entry. The June slope used to determine stop placement.

Shorts hold no appeal at this time as both trend and support aren’t favorable for bearish bets based on the view outlined above. It would take a hard break through support and then perhaps a failure on a rally to spark some selling interest. But even then the trend is still steadily higher and it will take some work to turn the tone bearish.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE Technical Analysis: Faltering Back Inside Multi-month Range
FTSE Technical Analysis: Faltering Back Inside Multi-month Range
2021-11-19 14:30:00
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Short-term Rebounds at Support – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Short-term Rebounds at Support – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-18 20:40:00
Gold Price Forecast: Flagging After Bullish Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Flagging After Bullish Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-18 16:30:00
Silver Technical Analysis: Positioned to Rally
Silver Technical Analysis: Positioned to Rally
2021-11-18 15:00:00
Advertisement