US Dollar Technical Outlook: Looking to Extend Breakout

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Risks Remain Lower for EUR/USD, Covid Surge Adds to Weakness
2021-11-15 09:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
2021-11-14 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Volatility Ahead of US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
2021-11-15 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: WTI at Risk as Biden Weighs SPR Release to Tame Prices
2021-11-13 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-15 14:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead: Inflation Hedges?
2021-11-14 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Stages Eight Day Rally as RSI Climbs Into Overbought Zone
2021-11-15 15:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields to Determine Next Move
2021-11-14 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
2021-11-14 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD Setups
2021-11-13 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DXY Dollar Index Slips on Treasury Yield Dip and Mixed Data in Asia. Can USD Get a Grip?
2021-11-15 07:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Can They Break Ranges?
2021-11-15 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.16% Silver: -1.18% Oil - US Crude: -1.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RjsBy2H3JL
  • The correlation between $TSLA and the Nasdaq 100 has sharply inverted over the past week (5-day), but the longer term relationship (60-day) is still fairly robust. Which market will correct to follow the other? https://t.co/4LFrPrE6LK
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX, briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/bZEFtp8kFe https://t.co/kknkVfIxw7
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.01%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hnNRzA4xwZ
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.21% Silver: -1.19% Oil - US Crude: -1.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/n75RhFY0L9
  • Says gilt purchase operation cancelled due to operational issue with BTender system, adds that operation will be rescheduled
  • Bank of England cancels gilt purchase operation $GBP
  • - Anecdotes suggests transition out of furlough scheme has not raised unemployment - But there is little evidence as of yet - I think the situation is looking considerably tighter in the labour market
  • - Labour market looks tight - Real puzzle we have is what happens at the end of the furlough scheme
  • We're on now -- talking about inflation, gold, #Bitcoin, and if Fed hike odds will continue to climb over the coming days. Plus, time to buy the dip in stocks? Join now! https://t.co/VG5ksu9Jm3
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Looking to Extend Breakout

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Looking to Extend Breakout

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY broke above notable resistance dating to March 2020
  • Higher levels look to be the cards in the near-term
  • Lines and levels to watch in the days ahead

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Looking to Extend Breakout

The US Dollar Index (DXY) closed last week above big resistance. It is a level (94.67) we had been watching recently, comprised of the March 2020 low that was later validated as a meaningful level in September 2020 and then again more recently in October.

The next line of resistance to watch is a top-side trend-line extending higher from a peak in June. It’s a sturdy line of resistance given the number of inflection points and cleanliness of each touch and turn. The line is just ahead around 95.50. It isn’t viewed as a strong form of resistance given it is running in the direction of the trend, but should nevertheless be respected.

Another minor level arrives just above the trend-line at 95.71, making the two in confluence for all intents and purposes. This combo could make for a bit of a speedbump even if the DXY is to continue on higher.

Before rising further it is possible we see a test of old resistance that turns it into a new source of support. A small pullback to the 94.67 area could offer would-be longs an opportunity to enter with the trend while having a backstop from which to asses risk and set stops.

Even if the level broke it wouldn’t be an overly concerning event for the upside, but would warrant some caution. The trend still remains pointed higher off the low back in May, and will remain so broadly speaking for as long as the trend-line from May holds and higher highs and higher lows continue to form.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Turning Back Towards Support
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Turning Back Towards Support
2021-11-12 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Short-term CAD Weakness Anticipated – Setups for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Short-term CAD Weakness Anticipated – Setups for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-11-11 22:05:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Underway– XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Underway– XAU/USD Levels
2021-11-11 18:30:00
S&P 500 Down, Dollar Up – Technical Analysis
S&P 500 Down, Dollar Up – Technical Analysis
2021-11-11 14:00:00
Advertisement