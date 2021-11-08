US Dollar Technical Outlook: Capped by Resistance, for Now

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-08 14:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Extends Rally to Incredible 10th Day While Dollar Stalls, What Directs Markets This Week?
2021-11-08 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Reignites for Bulls As OPEC+ News Sinks In. Can WTI Make a New High?
2021-11-08 07:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Bull Flag Suggests Elevated Prices Likely to Remain
2021-11-06 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-11-06 08:00:00
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure
2021-11-08 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance
2021-11-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Treasury Yields, Australian Jobs Report, UK GDP
2021-11-08 12:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-11-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Shape-shifting
2021-11-08 15:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-08 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The NY Fed's Consumer Inflation Expectations report for October has surged even further to 5.7% from 5.3% the month prior. Six months ago, the forecast was at 3.4%
  • Governor Quarles announces his resignation as a member of the Federal Reserve Board, effective at the end of December
  • RT @BCalusinski: Someone bought $231K of $AMC $145 Calls today... ER is After-hours https://t.co/H1pD0GDGlc
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.71% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3YB6VboXSM
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.40% Wall Street: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.14% US 500: 0.12% FTSE 100: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yMF7BOVyOi
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 15:55 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-08
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.64% Oil - US Crude: 0.51% Gold: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tTjOtx72EU
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Speech due at 15:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.39%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oDIF66pdXM
  • Come join us on 15th November we will be hosting a live Q&A session with DailyFX Strategist @JMcQueenFX: https://t.co/iuQcv1dqT5 #AskMeAnything #AskAway #Trading101 https://t.co/HByQ340gu3
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Capped by Resistance, for Now

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Capped by Resistance, for Now

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY hit resistance via the March 2020 low
  • Friday’s reversal day suggests a little weakness from here
  • Lines and levels to watch in the days ahead

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Capped by Resistance, for Now

The US Dollar Index (DXY) ran into the pivotal March 2020 low, the trough created during the early days of the pandemic. It was a panicky low that made it an important one. When it was broken a few months later and eventually tested in September 2020 as resistance it became validated as a substantial level of resistance.

This validation continued last month and it appears that was the case once again as of Friday. Whether it turns out to be a meaningful high or not, it’s too early to tell. Some weakness from here is anticipated that will put the DXY on path to at least consolidate some more if it is to eventually break on through.

The key to seeing if the current backing-and-filling is further consolidation prior to a breakout, is seeing price hold the trend-line running up from the May low. As long as that line holds, then the trend off the low remains well intact and the consolidation pattern starting in late September will continue to grow in size.

Should we see the DXY break out either real soon or later after further consolidation, the next top-side objective above 94.67 is the low from July 2020 at 95.71. This could be in confluence with the top-side trend-line firmly in place since June.

Should we see the DXY turn down and test trend-line support, this could offer a nice risk/reward opportunity for would-be longs to enter. On the flip-side, a breakdown below the trend-line doesn’t entirely break the trend off the May low, but it would warrant caution for longs and start giving shorts the upper hand.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Shape-shifting
USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Shape-shifting
2021-11-08 15:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Gearing Up to Move (Likely Higher)
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Gearing Up to Move (Likely Higher)
2021-11-05 13:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Muddling Through the Range - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Muddling Through the Range - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-04 19:03:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Eyes Fresh Yearly Highs- NFP on Tap
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Eyes Fresh Yearly Highs- NFP on Tap
2021-11-04 17:30:00
Advertisement