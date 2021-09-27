US Dollar Technical Outlook: Nearing an Important Test

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
German Election Latest: EUR/USD Muted Following Election Results
2021-09-27 09:35:00
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/CAD: Ranges Established, Is a Breakout Close By?
2021-09-27 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Norwegian Krone Jumps as Euro Awaits German Election Results. Will Energy Continue to Surge?
2021-09-27 06:39:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Month High on Supply Squeeze, 2021 Top Eyed
2021-09-27 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speakers in Focus For Taper Timeline Clues, XAU/USD Weaker
2021-09-27 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD Weighing Up Different Fundamental Drivers
2021-09-27 07:56:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Imminent as Cable Contracts
2021-09-25 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
S&P 500 and Dollar Have Different Views for Last Week of September
2021-09-27 00:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Tech stocks not having a good day, but cyclicals are on fire. Energy and financials sharply higher, materials also in positive territory. $ARKK about to break a double top pattern support #trading $XLE $XOP $XLF $XLB
  • Treasury bond yields extending their push higher across the curve. Ten-year just pierced 1.50%, five-year trading at its steepest level since Feb 2020. This brings the Nasdaq 100 to Russell 2000 ratio into focus with growth underperforming value amid rising rates. $NDX $RUT $TNX https://t.co/hZvP7wQE4E
  • $USDMXN gains ground at the start of the week, bolstered by higher US Treasury rates. For reference, the US10 yield briefly climbed to 1.51% this morning, its highest level since late June #trading #TRMX
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trending higher and on the verge of testing an important set of resistance levels as we head towards the final frame of the year. Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/SSMaqmiBAr https://t.co/iz3koCpPlD
  • Yen weakness has been one of the clear takeaways post-FOMC. If US rates are heading higher as the Fed forecasts, could be some compelling trends develop in $JPY, similar to Q1 $USDJPY testing a key r level, but a bigger r zone overhead. Caught the high in 2019, 2020 and 2021 https://t.co/mn4kHlXFDA
  • UST 5 years near 1%...$61 billion on sale later today. #UST #bonds #yields @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/mNRGacuUgX
  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders Ex Transp MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-27
  • sellers showed up in $ES around the Euro open, wiped out the earlier gain from the Asian session $SPX $SPY https://t.co/W8shKKk2Pc
  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders MoM (AUG) Actual: 1.8% Expected: 0.7% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-27
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the September Close - https://t.co/chKtG7waxH
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Nearing an Important Test

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Nearing an Important Test

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY trading towards important resistance test
  • A sustained breakout is possible, but conviction lacks
  • Price action may continue to contract through the rest of the year
Advertisement

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Nearing an Important Test

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trending higher and on the verge of testing an important set of resistance levels as we head towards the final frame of the year. The August high at 93.72 and top-side trend-line running over from March stand in the way.

A breakout above these thresholds could keep the DXY running higher, but conviction lacks with a low volatility environment dominating the tone of trading these days. But should we see a breakout occur with conviction, then the next big level of resistance arrives at the March 2020 low. This is a level that was quick to act as resistance back in September.

It is quite possible that the 2020 level is important again as it began during a historical time for the market. We will monitor momentum should we see price run to that point to determine the extent to which the dollar may or may not want to continue beyond there.

First up, though, is getting behind the near-term threshold mentioned to start the discussion. If we see a turnabout, a rejection of some sort around the 93.72/85-area then look for the narrowing price action to continue as the DXY retreats. In this scenario, the trend-line from May could come into focus as support.

For now, simply watching how price action behaves as resistance nears. From a tactical standpoint, existing longs with near-term objectives may want be on alert for some type of reaction to occur soon that would call for buttoning up trailing stops. For would-be longs, a breakout doesn’t ensure a path higher, but will add conviction that maybe a sustained move to at least the March 2020 low in in the works. For would-be shorts, a reversal off near-term resistance may provide a trade lower towards the May trend-line.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy index

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Levels, Lines, and Scenarios to Consider
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Levels, Lines, and Scenarios to Consider
2021-09-24 12:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves Back on Track? - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves Back on Track? - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-09-23 22:45:00
Gold Price Forecast: Pointing Lower After September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Pointing Lower After September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-23 19:30:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Bounce From 40K, Fake-out or Shake-out?
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Bounce From 40K, Fake-out or Shake-out?
2021-09-23 15:00:00
Advertisement