EUR/USD Eyes 2021 Low Ahead of Fed Meeting as ECB Defends Dovish Guidance
2021-09-20 14:00:00
2021-09-20 14:00:00
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
2021-09-20 03:30:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Eyes August Highs- WTI Technicals
2021-09-16 17:30:00
2021-09-16 17:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
2021-09-18 11:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-17 05:00:00
2021-09-17 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision & Forward Guidance
2021-09-18 21:00:00
2021-09-18 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunges to Key Support- XAU/USD FOMC Levels
2021-09-17 20:00:00
2021-09-17 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-20 12:30:00
2021-09-20 12:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Pound Sterling at Risk of a Downside Breakout
2021-09-19 01:00:00
2021-09-19 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-20 12:30:00
2021-09-20 12:30:00
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
2021-09-20 03:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Running Towards New Yearly Highs

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Running Towards New Yearly Highs

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY trading higher towards a new yearly high
  • Watch price action for cues as to whether a breakout or not can develop
  • May be switching from low vol to high vol if stocks keep selling off
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is rallying as a strong dollar theme is starting to take shape, but we have seen this develop before only to see it falter. The yearly high at 93.72 is not far ahead along with a top-side trend-line from the March high.

Will resistance hold down the DXY or can we see a sustained push into new yearly territory? To get a better idea on which way it will play out we’ll want to watch momentum as levels come into view. So far momentum is healthy, but as we have seen before that can quickly change in this low volatility environment.

A rejection at resistance will have in focus more choppy price behavior and a potential set-up for a near-term trend reversal.

In the event the environment is changing towards a higher volatility regime, and this may indeed be the case with stocks starting to wilt a little here, then a sustainable breakout to new yearly highs could be in order.

If this the case, then the 94.65/75 level will become the next big one to watch. This initially came about when a low was created during the initial days of the pandemic, and then later validated during last September as a level when the DXY failed to trade above the March 2020 low.

All-in-all, the DXY has a chance here to run but still needs to prove it can maintain its legs.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

