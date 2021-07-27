US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY, Channel in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Sentiment Soft Eyes on Fed Meeting
2021-07-26 11:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Delta Variant, Chinese Regulatory Measures Weigh on Prices
2021-07-27 04:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-07-26 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
2021-07-26 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Test $1800 Ahead of Fed Meeting, Real Yields Fall
2021-07-27 06:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Facing Trendline Resistance
2021-07-27 08:27:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD
2021-07-27 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 CB Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: 129.1 Expected: 123.9 Previous: 128.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-27
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.24%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/quIfTqIUg8
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.19% Oil - US Crude: -0.09% Silver: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Wx9svtAsnx
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 CB Consumer Confidence (JUL) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 123.9 Previous: 127.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-27
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.24% France 40: -0.29% FTSE 100: -0.37% Wall Street: -0.40% Germany 30: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/IoQew5Ric8
  • IMF Update - Fault Lines Widen in The Global Recovery.#IMF #WEO @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/jORA0dkjdm
  • 🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (MAY) Actual: 1.7% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-27
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (MAY) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-27
  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders Ex Transp MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.3% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-27
  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.8% Expected: 2.1% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-27
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY, Channel in Focus

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY, Channel in Focus

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY has lost steam, but maintaining upward channel structure for now
  • A breaking of the lower parallel is seen as warranting a bearish outlook

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY, Channel in Focus

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been without momentum the past few weeks, but still working its way higher. It managed to sneak above the September trend-line, but is falling short of the yearly high. The structure in focus right now is most easily seen on the 4-hr time-frame.

The upward grind has created a neat-looking channel that can be used as a guide. Stay within and the bias is neutral to bullish, with the next targeted level on the top-side set at the yearly high of 93.43. But that is looking increasingly unlikely to be seen given the way price is starting to roll over.

Should the lower parallel of the pattern fail the focus will be on the downside. This would be consistent with the trend in place since the March 2020 spike high. A break of the channel will have the area around 92 and 91.50 targeted as the next levels of support. The latter level is not too far away from the 200-day MA at 91.35.

Tomorrow is the FOMC announcement on rates. While rates are expected to remain where they are, future signaling by the Fed could be a near-term maker or breaker of this channel formation.

US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hr Chart

dxy 4-hr chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

DXY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD at Technical Support- Fed on Tap
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD at Technical Support- Fed on Tap
2021-07-26 18:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Back on Track After Bear Trap
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Back on Track After Bear Trap
2021-07-23 20:50:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Weekly Reversal Damaging
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Weekly Reversal Damaging
2021-07-23 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Plunges to Technical Support
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Plunges to Technical Support
2021-07-22 17:59:00
Advertisement