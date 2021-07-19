US Dollar Technical Outlook: 2021 High for DXY Coming into Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Gains as Risk Appetite Wanes, ECB Rates in Focus
2021-07-19 11:20:00
Euro Forecast: EURUSD Price Outlook Still Negative ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-07-18 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Shrug as OPEC+ Strikes Output Increase Deal
2021-07-19 06:30:00
WTI Crude Oil Outlook Remains Constructive, $70 is the Line in the Sand
2021-07-17 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For the Week Ahead
2021-07-17 11:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-16 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down with Stocks as the US Dollar Gains on Haven Demand
2021-07-19 02:00:00
Gold Price to Face Fed Blackout Period Ahead of July Rate Decision
2021-07-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength
2021-07-19 09:30:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at Support- Cable on Breakout Watch
2021-07-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDCAD explosion, now that's a breakout https://t.co/V59IZGN4w2 https://t.co/x0yyzFJ7ya
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/h6hQTyvetp
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.52%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 63.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0ZPnNlSyzN
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open! - https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • $USD surge to start the week has finished filling the gap from early Q2 https://t.co/WJ2zcJNNOs https://t.co/35jffLcRCb
  • $EURJPY driving below a really big zone around the 130 handle, fresh three month lows https://t.co/tiuOGoOfUw https://t.co/SRaOC6D0PW
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.43% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.87% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Y2OJWfBfBv
  • USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 29, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CAD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wWeX4Gep7o
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 153.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VWreHeVi0f
US Dollar Technical Outlook: 2021 High for DXY Coming into Focus

US Dollar Technical Outlook: 2021 High for DXY Coming into Focus

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • Two week sideways congestion pattern giving way to a breakout at the moment
  • Sustained breakout setting DXY up for a rally to the 2021 highs and higher

US Dollar Technical Outlook: 2021 High for DXY Coming into Focus

The US dollar trading sideways has led to the development of a steady base from which the DXY is trying to rally from. Last week, we were looking at trend-line resistance from September, but soon that will have been cleared as long as we see today’s breakout hold.

Given the healthy length of time the DXY has been consolidating and the trend-line it is climbing above, a rally to the yearly high at 93.43 is anticipated. Taking it one step at a time, if the DXY can reach the 2021 high we will need to monitor price behavior around the level for signs of momentum either pushing it through or leading to failure.

If today’s rally fails it doesn’t necessarily mean the dollar is doomed for lower prices, but it will need to get into gear again and close into fresh multi-month high territory to reignite a bullish bias. A failure to stay in breakout territory/above resistance is seen as a low probability scenario at the moment.

Tactically speaking, as long as a breakout holds up here, then the trading bias is from the long side and will remain so until either we see a failure back below current levels or a strong rejection develops at the yearly high.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support
2021-07-16 15:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
2021-07-16 13:30:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: XAU and XAG Trading Bias is Lower
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: XAU and XAG Trading Bias is Lower
2021-07-16 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Deeper Setbacks Emerging - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Deeper Setbacks Emerging - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-07-15 18:50:00
Advertisement