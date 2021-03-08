News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-08 14:30:00
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100 to Start Week with Multi-Month Breakdown
2021-03-08 03:00:00
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations
2021-03-06 16:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, ECB, BoC, Treasuries
2021-03-08 15:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Growth, Tech Stocks Falling Out of Favor?
2021-03-07 12:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Searching for a Bottom - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-08 13:24:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains
2021-03-08 09:02:00
Dollar May Rise as Stimulus Boosts Yields, Pound Eyes Bailey Comments
2021-03-08 07:30:00
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: USDJPY Vulnerable to Pullback amid Bullish Surge
2021-03-08 12:36:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-07 08:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Trying to Turn Bounce into Sustained Rally

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Trying to Turn Bounce into Sustained Rally

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) still in range in a macro context
  • Can’t rule out that we aren’t seeing a big shift higher
  • Shorter-term levels and lines to watch for cues
USD move corrective or becoming some more?

Since the early days of the year the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has been firming up, with the current leg acting as a second attempt at a run. But is it corrective or the beginning of something larger? On the monthly chart the Jan low came around a support zone back to 2009.

For about the past five years the DXY has been relatively range-bound, so it is possible that taking into consideration support and a broadly trend-less market, that we could see another swing back above 100. And be relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of things.

From a trading perspective, though, that would be quite the meaningful move if the DXY rallied towards the 2017/2020 highs between 103 and 104.

Right now, the DXY is above the September low, a level that was carved out around an area dating as far back as 1998. Furthermore, the index is working on clearing the top of a developing channel. This could soon see the DXY trading at the declining 200-day MA at 92.91.

From a tactical standpoint, buying into the rally may pose pullback risk. Would-be longs may want to consider joining in on a minor pullback/consolidation sequence versus paying up here. On the flip-side if we see the DXY turn lower here with vigor, then perhaps the notion of a corrective move will still prove valid. If that happens, then would-be shorts may look for the next move to take price to the lower parallel around 90.

All-in-all, momentum is favorable for higher prices, but to get a sense if it is a sustainable rally or not a test of the current move may be necessary to provide better cues for taking action.

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast
US Dollar Index (DXY) Monthly Chart

DXY monthly chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

DXY daily chart

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

Advertisement