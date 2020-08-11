US Dollar Index (DXY) Continues to Look Weak, Building Continuation Pattern

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report
2020-08-11 11:10:00
USD Index Forecast: Bear Flag Pattern Emerges Amid US Stimulus Talks
2020-08-11 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Lagging Industrials Stymie Gains
2020-08-10 22:00:00
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink as Inflation Expectations Drop and US Dollar Gains
2020-08-11 06:04:00
Gold Price Forecast Bright & Volatile as USD, Real Yields Swing
2020-08-10 20:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report
2020-08-11 11:10:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off UK Employment Data, Focus Now on Q2 GDP
2020-08-11 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -9% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • 🇺🇸 PPI MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • PPI is an important piece of economic data due to its signaling effect on future expected inflation. Traders monitor PPI in forex trading because of the positive relationship between inflation and interest rates. Learn about the importance of PPI here: https://t.co/TwYUYmy4AD https://t.co/pHXgzwsrjo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.05%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2cHTtyNOCu
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.47% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.46% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qWGmg2BatL
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 PPI MoM (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • 🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (JUN) Actual: -17.1% Previous: -20.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • 🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (JUN) Actual: -16.6% Expected: -20% Previous: -16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (JUN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -20.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (JUN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -20% Previous: -16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
US Dollar Index (DXY) Continues to Look Weak, Building Continuation Pattern

US Dollar Index (DXY) Continues to Look Weak, Building Continuation Pattern

2020-08-11 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DXY Highlights:

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) losing support from 2011
  • Watch to see if a continuation pattern develops

US Dollar Index (DXY) losing support from 2011

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is just below the 2011 trend-line that runs under important lows from 2014 and 2018. This puts the DXY is in a precarious position as it lacks any kind of real bullishness in response to the July decline.

The trend off the March spike-high is clearly lower with it having accelerated last month. Turning to the 4-hr time-frame we can see the nice neat channel from June/July that was broken and led to last month’s acceleration lower. The lower parallel of this structure has gone from support to resistance.

It appears the DXY could be carving out a wedge with the lower parallel of the June/July channel as part of the ceiling to this sequence. It will take a little more time to form, but if it is to come to fruition then a resolution is likely to come this week.

Looking lower, the underside parallel of the March channel is the next spot to watch on renewed weakness, with larger potential to 88, the February 2018 low. Given the separation we would be seeing from the 2011 trend-line this target is becoming increasingly likely.

On the top-side, even if the USD index starts to rally from here it has its work cut out for it if it is to break the downward sloping trend. For now, sticking with a bearish trading bias until further indications suggest to do otherwise.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 US Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (pointed lower on break of 2011 t-line)

DXY daily chart

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hr Chart (Jun/Jul parallel/wedge forming)

DXY 4hr chart

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price – Critical Levels To Keep In Focus
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price – Critical Levels To Keep In Focus
2020-08-10 09:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Responds to Major Trend Support
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Responds to Major Trend Support
2020-08-07 15:00:00
Gold Price, Silver Charts Bending Back to the Left – In Need of a Breather
Gold Price, Silver Charts Bending Back to the Left – In Need of a Breather
2020-08-07 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebounds Off Support- Recovery Levels
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebounds Off Support- Recovery Levels
2020-08-06 15:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.